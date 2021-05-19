newsbreak-logo
Texas Football: 5 big recruits the Longhorns landed over Jimbo Fisher

Cover picture for the articleIn the past decade, the Texas football program remained one of the most formidable of any on the recruiting trail among all Power Five conference schools. As the success in the win column did wane a bit for Texas over the past decade, their success on the recruiting trail really did not. Outside of a few coaching regime transitions, Texas held steady as a contender to boast top-five ranked recruiting classes each passing cycle throughout the 2010s and early 2020s.

Texas SportsHouston Chronicle

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher to speak at Houston Touchdown Club

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher will speak to the Houston Touchdown Club at noon Wednesday at the Omni-Galleria located at 4 Riverway. Fisher’s speaking engagement was agreed to last week so plenty of $50 tickets remain that include a lunch, and are available at the door or by calling Neal Farmer at 713-899-0783.
College SportsMarietta Daily Journal

Jimbo Fisher calls his shot, but now he best not miss

Jimbo Fisher called his shot, and there will be no disrespect for his words here. Said Texas A&M was going to take Nick Saban behind the horse stables and make Saban pick out the switch. I’m paraphrasing here. They asked Jimbo this week what it would take to beat Alabama...
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum reacts to Jimbo Fisher's comment about beating Nick Saban

Jimbo Fisher had the college football world talking this week. While speaking to the Houston Touchdown Club, Fisher was asked about beating Alabama. The questioner implied needing Nick Saban to retire and Fisher replied that Texas A&M would “beat his ass” while Saban was still coach. Fisher was also plenty...
College Sportschatsports.com

You won't believe what Jimbo Fisher thinks

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher didn’t hold back while talking about his former boss at the Houston Touchdown Club on Wednesday. A fan asked Fisher what it will take to beat Alabama besides Nick Saban hanging it up, and you won’t believe what Fisher said, per Houston Chronicle reporter Brent Zwerneman:
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin respond to Jimbo Fisher comments

Happy Friday, everyone. Softball hosts Ole Miss this weekend including Saturday’s Senior Day game which will be televised on SECN at 11am CT. Baseball has to travel to Vanderbilt, which is always a tall task. Hope for the best. Simone Eli cornered Saban about Jimbo’s comments, and his response is...
College SportsHerald-Dispatch

Chuck Landon: Let's hope Saban, Fisher don't get teed off

There are few things in life more entertaining than verbal jousting between coaches. Unless, of course, it’s a war of words between two head football coaches in the highly competitive SEC West. And unless it’s some smack talking between two coaches that are scheduled to play each other next October...
College Sportsoutkick.com

Jimbo Fisher Confident An Ass Beating Is Coming For Nick Saban

Jimbo Fisher is a funny guy. He’s been known to make some light-hearted, playful jokes over the years. On Wednesday, the Texas A&M coach made a comment during an appearance at the Houston Touchdown Club that most Alabama fans won’t find funny. Fisher was asked his thoughts on the key to beating Alabama — other than Saban retiring.
Alabama SportsPosted by
247Sports

Nick Saban responds to Jimbo Fisher prediction of win over Alabama

Nick Saban likes to have fun once in a while. The Alabama head coach heard some interesting comments from Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher. On Wednesday, Fisher predicted a win over Saban’s squad this coming season. The two teams play in the same division so the rivalry gets intense when they are both contending for the SEC and College Football Playoff.
Footballexpressnews.com

Nick Saban to Jimbo Fisher: Did you mean golf?

COLLEGE STATION — Jimbo Fisher’s three little words this week about Nick Saban that grabbed the college football world’s attention — “beat his ass” — prompted an amusing two-word response from the seven-time champion coach. “In golf?” Saban wondered Thursday night when relayed Fisher’s sentiment. Fisher got the offseason ball...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Talking A&M's spring game, Fisher taking on Saban with ESPN radio

GigEm247's Jeff Tarpley made an appearance on ESPN 1660 in Waco this week to talk with hosts Tom Barfield and Glenn Smith about what he gleaned from the Aggies' spring game. In particular, he highlighted the performance of a "great" defensive unit that dominated the Maroon & White Game and he thinks will do so in the fall. He also discussed former A&M quarterback Kellen Mond going in the draft to Minnesota and what kind of fit the franchise and the offense is for him. Finally, he addressed Jimbo Fisher's comments concerning Alabama's Nick Saban and how A&M could make his prediction about beating the Tide come to fruition when the two teams play at Kyle Field on October 9.
Alabama Sports247Sports

Alabama’s Saban Still Undefeated Vs. Former Assistants

Texas A&M has a lot of money, enough that they gave Jimbo Fisher a 10-year contract worth $75 million. That money was paid to Fisher to coach the Aggies football team, and, though not specified in the contract but understood by all, to beat Alabama and Nick Saban. Alabama has...
College Sportskentuckysportsradio.com

Aaron Torres Podcast: UK staff shake-up, Jimbo vs. Saban + Bama football taking over transfer portal

It’s Monday and we’ve got a jam-packed Aaron Torres Podcast. Aaron discusses Kentucky basketball’s coaching staff finally coming together and what it means for the rest of college hoops, Jimbo vs. Nick Saban and Saban signing two elite players via the transfer portal in the last week. Finally, he gives a disappointing update as the University of Hartford fights to save DI athletics. Here is a full rundown of today’s show:
College Sportstdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban gives amazingly hilarious response when asked of Jimbo Fisher stating Texas A&M would beat his ass before he retires

When he is not coaching Alabama players on the football field, Nick Saban is an avid golfer. As he was teeing it up this week, the statement from Jimbo Fisher made it to him in a conversation. Coach Saban’s good friend told Texas A&M fans at an event for the Houston Touchdown Club that the Aggies ‘will beat Saban’s ass’ before he retires from Alabama.