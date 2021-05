A few years ago I got a forwarded email—it is now a meme, I'm sure; look it up—about how women should stop saying they're sorry. Instead of "I'm sorry I'm late," it instructed us to say, "Thank you for waiting for me." Instead of "I'm sorry I'm just now getting back to you" in a work email, I should write, "Thanks for your patience while I ignored your proposal." Or something like that. And I do understand the intention: Women too often apologize for things they shouldn't, making themselves smaller and diminishing their worth in a way that is unnecessary and props up the patriarchy. I get it, I do. I just don't think it's for me. Sorry, but I really like apologizing.