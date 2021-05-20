newsbreak-logo
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot only accepts interviews with black or brown journalists, local reporters say

Posted by 
Amalia Skelton
Amalia Skelton
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1td6YJ_0a4qSFxF00
Pixabay

Far-left Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is reportedly granting one-on-one interviews exclusively to "black or brown journalists,” a local TV news reporter revealed on social media.

Mary Ann Ahern, a political reporter for NBC affiliate WMAQ-TV in Chicago, wrote on social media that Lightfoot's spokeswoman said that the mayor will be “granting 1 on 1 interviews — only to Black or Brown journalists.”

There was also a reference made to mayor Lightfoot arriving at a “midway point” in her term, which according to Fox News probably means that the reporter tried to get an interview but was not successful in the attempt.

“As @chicagosmayor reaches her two-year midway point as mayor, her spokeswoman says Lightfoot is granting 1 on 1 interviews - only to Black or Brown journalists," the journalist tweeted.

And it looks like Ahern was not the only reporter turned away, the news outlet goes on to report.

“I was told the same thing,” WTTW Chicago Tonight anchor and correspondent Paris Schutz replied to the post.
“I can confirm,” Chicago politics reporter Heather Cherone said in a similar reply.

At this moment it is not clear whether there is a practice that’s being enacted and if it will only be about local reporters.

Accusations of racism piling up

The Chicago Mayor has been reportedly accused of racism for selecting and choosing between journalists based on the color of their skin only.

The reactions varied a lot

“Can you imagine if a white mayor did this???” a commenter pointed out.
“That is only slightly racist!! But to be expected," another user said. "She is judging people based on the color of their skin and not the content of their character. What a wonderful role model. She needs to be removed immediately.”

“So, she's doing what white majors have always done, but in reverse. Where's the lie/problem?" one user observed.

“Y'all know that white people can read those interviews, too, right? I don't understand what the issue is,” a different user commented.

“Thank you Mayor Lightfoot. Black and Brown journalists will not distort your words. Our communities have been underrepresented too long. I applaud your efforts for bringing equity, fairness, and celebrating the rich culture in Chicago neighborhoods,” was how another user saw the issue.

“Diversity and inclusion are imperative across all institutions including media. In order to progress we must change. This is exactly why I'm being intentional about prioritizing media requests from POC reporters on the occasion of the two-year anniversary of my inauguration as mayor of this great city. This is an imbalance that needs to change. Chicago is a world-class city.
Our local media should reflect the multiple cultures that comprise it… It’s time for the newsrooms to do better and build teams that reflect the make-up of our city,” the Chicago mayor wrote on social media Wednesday, apparently confirming the practice.

Amalia Skelton

Amalia Skelton

Dallas, TX
ABOUT

Amalia Skelton is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

