Wiscasset Speedway results

By Ken Minott
boothbayregister.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Saturday night Group 2 returned to action at Maine's fastest track. For the Late Model Sportsman division, it was their final tune-up race before the highly anticipated Coastal 200. Five-time champion Chris Thorne found the ideal time to regain his stride and turned one of those "statement" wins that let the rest of the class know he'll be one to watch on May 30th. In other action, it was a good night for other multi-time champions. 2-time Modified champ Adam Chadbourne and 3-time Outlaw Mini champ Jimmy Childs returned to their winning ways, each grabbing their first checkered flag of the year. Josh St Clair had another good night as well, landing on the podium in both the Late Model and Strictly Street features.

