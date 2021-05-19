newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Pink: All I Know So Far’ Review: She’s Still a Rock Star, and a Mom, in a Minor but Winning Backstage Concert Documentary

By Owen Gleiberman
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 7 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

In the most scintillating sequence of the backstage concert documentary “Pink: All I Know So Far,” the title punk empress, with her platinum cockatoo swirl, caps off her 2019 tour of Europe with a show at London’s ginormous Wembley Stadium, in which she performs the rousing “f— you” anthem “So What” while being hoisted into the air by pulleys attached to a ring that clamps around her waist. In the grand history of rock ‘n’ roll showmanship, a handful of musicians have found ways to literally hover over the crowd. But I’ve never seen anything quite like this.

variety.com
Variety

Variety

24K+
Followers
32K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Cher
Person
Billy Idol
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Stars#Documentary#Backstage#Pop Stars#Music Stars#Film Star#Movie Stars#Tinkerbell#Concert Singing#Life Size Mom#Rock Docs#Musicians#Drama#Makeup#Gaga#Kinetic Theater#Anthem#Wembley Stadium#London#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
E! News

Pink's Husband and Their 2 Kids Make Sweet Cameos in "All I Know So Far" Video

Watch: Pink Inspires While Accepting E! People's Champion Award. Pink's new music video is raw, personal and a full family affair. The 41-year-old pop star's husband Carey Hart and their two kids, daughter Willow Sage Hart, 9, and Jameson Moon Hart, 4, star in "All I Know So Far," released on Friday, May 7. The video also features appearances from none other than fellow pop legend Cher and veteran TV star and Transparent actress Judith Light.
Musichot1061.com

P!nk Drops Emotional, Reflective ‘All I Know So Far’ Title Track

The song is title track to the singer’s upcoming live documentary of the same name. P!nk lays down her sword and dives into the pain in her emotional new song, “All I Know So Far,” the title track to her upcoming documentary/album of the same name. The song, which dropped on Friday morning (May 7), was produced by Greg Kurstin and co-written by the singer and Oscar- and Golden Globe0-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and it’s a classic P!nk tale of perseverance and strength.
Celebritieshot1061.com

P!nk Soars, Spins, Does All the Mom Things in Moving ‘All I Know So Far’ Doc Trailer

P!nk dropped the moving trailer for her tour documentary All I Know So Far on Tuesday (May 11), in which the singer strives to balance the seemingly impossible task of being a full-time mom during a rigorous tour. Except, when you’re P!nk, sometimes the impossible might just be possible. “I always wanted to be a rock star,” she says in the opening frame of the two-minute preview.
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

Pink Shares Empowering, Uplifting Anthem 'All I Know So Far': Listen

Pink has come back with a catchy, empowering new anthem. On her latest single “All I Know So Far,” the rebellious pop star returns to her roots with a soul-baring song that is not only utterly undeniable but sonically beautiful as well. Much like the messages dispatched in fan-favorites hits like “F—kin’ Perfect,” “So What,” and “Just Like Fire,” Pink’s newest offering expands her ever-growing catalog of inspiring songs to sing in times of self-doubt and uncertainty.
CelebritiesAOL Moviefone

'Pink: All I Know So Far' Trailer

All I Know So Far follows Pink on her 2019 world tour “Beautiful Trauma” as she tries to balance being a mom, wife, boss and performer. On that tour she played 156 shows in 18 countries and sold three million tickets worldwide. The tour is the 10th highest-grossing tour in Billboard’s Boxscore’s history, the biggest tour for a woman in over a decade, and she received Billboard’s Legend of Live Award in November 2019. It combines footage from behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material along with moments from her stage shows. The documentary is produced by Michael Gracey and Isabella Parish in conjunction with Luminaries, Silent House and Lefty Paw Print.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Pink – ‘All I Know So Far’

Ahead of the singer accepting her Icon award at the Billboard Music Awards on May 23, she has released the video for her song ‘All I Know So Far.’. The clip sees the GRAMMY winner telling her daughter – Willow Sage – a bedtime story before becoming the main character in the story itself. While Willow protested the telling of the story, P!nk still went on to tell the tale.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

New Song: P!nk – ‘All I Know So Far’

P!nk has quite the busy Spring ahead. Ahead of accepting the Billboard Music Awards’ ICON Lifetime Achievement award at this year’s May 23-aired ceremony (as we reported here), the GRAMMY winner will be on a promo blitz in support of her original film/documentary, ‘P!NK: All I Know So Far.’. Set...