BOONE — Jamie Parson has been named interim chief diversity officer at Appalachian State University, effective May 10. Parson is an assistant professor in the Department of Finance, Banking and Insurance at App State, where she teaches undergraduate courses in business law and insurance. In addition, she leads the Walker College of Business’ Inclusive Excellence Team (formerly Diversity Advisory Team), as well as the Risk Management and Insurance diversity initiatives in the Brantley Risk and Insurance Center. She also serves on numerous boards and committees, including the university’s Diversity and Inclusion Accountability Team.