Joel Embiid has become one of the premier big men in today’s NBA. His stature has often been the source of headlines since his arrival in the NBA in 2014. The Cameroon native was brought into the Philadelphia 76ers organization at the time to be paired with fellow big man Nerlens Noel, an experiment that didn’t quite pan out. In time since, he’s become Philadelphia’s sports voice with his dominant performances for the Sixers along with his bold takes after games. Today, we’re taking a look at Joel Embiid’s net worth in 2021.