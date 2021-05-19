newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

NCDHHS Expands P-EBT Program to Benefit More Than 230,000 Additional Children Under the Age of 6

By North Carolina Department Health, Human Services
wataugaonline.com
 9 hours ago

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with the NC Department of Public Instruction, announced today the expansion of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program to provide benefits to eligible children under the age of 6 who are in households receiving Food and Nutrition Services (FNS). This expansion will provide benefits to families with young children and infants who need extra help buying food. The state will begin issuing P-EBT benefits to eligible children under the age of 6 starting this week.

wataugaonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Ebt#Nutrition#Health Services#Public Services#Information Services#State Services#Child Services#Ncdhhs#P Ebt Program#Opportunity#Ncdpi#Eligible Children#P Ebt Benefits#Income Eligibility#Public Schools#Households#Nutritious Meals#Fns Benefits#School Aged Children
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Department of Health
Related
GovernmentThe Recorddelta

P-EBT extended for children 6 and under

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has extended the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program to children under the age of six years old who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and are not enrolled in school. The P-EBT benefit will be issued...
Georgia Educationuga.edu

Local School Lunch Program Expands To Continue Feeding Children During Pandemic

The USDA recently announced that it will extend school lunches for the summer of 2021 due to Covid-19. This past school year, the school system developed a flexible model for distributing school lunches which included in person, curbside, and home delivery. School nutritionists in Athens-Clarke County worked to ensure that every child received their lunch, even those staying at home. Check out the video to see this program in action and hear from those working in it!
California Governmentkiem-tv.com

Local Covid-19 infections on the rise in children under the age of 19 according to health officials

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) — As Humboldt County continues vaccinating the older population, more Covid-19 infections have been popping up in children. Nationwide, cases in children have jumped from 2 to 3% to between 20 and 30% of reported cases in the last four to six weeks, according to local health officials. Locally, just shy of 20% of all cases have been reported in children under the age of 19.
EducationSaipan Tribune

PSS to start handing out applications for $11.1M P-EBT program

Starting today, Monday, the Child Nutrition Program of the Public School System’s will be handing students the applications for the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer, or P-EBT, a federal program that will provide the Marianas an estimated $11.1 million that will benefit approximately 11,650 children. Speaking at a radio news briefing...
Health Serviceseparisextra.com

Emergency SNAP benefits extended for May

Recipients will continue to see a 15 percent increase in their total benefits, according to HHSC, which will continue monthly through September of this year. The benefit should appear in recipients’ accounts by May 31. Governor Greg Abbott has announced the emergency SNAP benefits have been extended for May. Approximately...
Public HealthYour News Local

State health improvement plan now law

STATEHOUSE (May 17, 2021) – Legislation establishing a state health improvement plan and a $50 million grant program targeting Hoosiers’ most critical health challenges is now law, according to State Rep. Ethan Manning (R-Logansport). Under the new law supported by Manning, the Indiana Department of Health and the Family and...
Economynjbmagazine.com

More Than $28B in Benefits Delivered to NJ Workers

The Garden State saw a slight decrease in new unemployment claims from the previous week, as the number of pandemic-related benefits sent to Garden State workers reached $28.1 billion. For the week ending May 7, a total of 13,389* new claims were received, marking a 4% decline over the week....
Kidssangamonsun.com

17,279 children under the age of 10 in US test positive for COVID-19 during April

There were 17,279 children under the age of 10 in the United States who tested positive for COVID-19 during April, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. On average it took 37 days from the time the test was administered until the results were reported to the CDC. Out of those who provided figures, 128 individuals were hospitalized and 10 were admitted to the ICU. The gender breakdown was 51 percent male and 49 percent female.
Virginia Governmenthometownfocus.us

VA home loan program expands benefits for eligible borrowers

May is National Moving Month and many veterans may find themselves moving to a new address as they take advantage of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) expanded home loan program, which now includes additional benefits for eligible borrowers. VA is currently implementing Public Law 116-315 containing three key loan...
Politicspennbizreport.com

Apprentice program receives more than $650,000

Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program recently awarded more than $650,000 to three programs in two counties that connect apprentices with classroom training. The program assists employers with talent recruitment and development. Funding is to be used to increase apprenticeship accessibility, including expenses related to instruction that complements on-the-job learning.