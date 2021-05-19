NCDHHS Expands P-EBT Program to Benefit More Than 230,000 Additional Children Under the Age of 6

There were 17,279 children under the age of 10 in the United States who tested positive for COVID-19 during April, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. On average it took 37 days from the time the test was administered until the results were reported to the CDC. Out of those who provided figures, 128 individuals were hospitalized and 10 were admitted to the ICU. The gender breakdown was 51 percent male and 49 percent female.