newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Wall Street closes lower after Fed minutes, crypto fall

By Echo Wang
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B7WIL_0a4qRZOk00
People are seen on Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Wall Street’s main indexes closed lower on Wednesday after minutes from an April Federal Reserve meeting showed participants agreed the U.S. economy remained far from the central bank’s goals, with some eyeing a future discussion of tapering its bond buying program.

"There continues to be a view and a perspective from the participants, as well as the Fed staff that these inflationary pressures that are beginning to become evident will remain transitory in their view and will likely recede as we transition into 2022," said Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

Strong inflation readings and signs of a worker shortage in recent weeks have fueled fears and roiled stock markets despite reassurances from Fed officials that the rise in prices would be temporary.

All three main indexes hit their session lows in morning trade, after opening sharply lower at the open, then partially recovered before the release of the Fed minutes pressured them anew.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 163.11 points, or 0.48%, to 33,897.55, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 11.87 points, or 0.29%, to 4,115.96 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 3.90 points, or 0.03%, to 13,299.74.

Contributing to a risk off mood on Wednesday, Bitcoin and ether were on track to post their largest one-day loss since March last year, in the wake of China’s move to ban financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services.

Crypto-exchange operator Coinbase Global (COIN.O) ,miners Riot Blockchain (RIOT.O) and Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA.O) saw their shares sharply decline on Wednesday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

125K+
Followers
141K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Northey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#U S Economy#Global Stock Markets#Dow Stock#Fed Officials#Stock Indexes#Dji#Ixic#Coinbase Global#Marathon Digital Holdings#Mara O#Fall#S P 500#Inflation#Roiled Stock Markets#Strong Inflation Readings#Central Bank#Prices#Miners Riot Blockchain#Nasdaq Composite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
Related
BusinessHuron Daily Tribune

This Week: Walmart earns, Fed meeting minutes, US home sales

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Walmart reports its first-quarter results Tuesday. Wall Street expects the retail giant’s earnings increased in the February-April quarter from a year earlier, even as revenue declined. Walmart has benefited from strong demand during the pandemic as homebound Americans stocked up on groceries and other goods. The company's profit and sales grew in the 12 months ended in January. But costs have risen as the retailer boosts wages and makes other investments.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall St opens lower as inflation worries persist

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday after a sharp recovery late last week, as signs of inflationary pressures building in the economy kept investors worried about monetary policy tightening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 6.84 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 34,375.29. The S&P 500...
StocksFrankfort Times

Stocks open mostly lower on Wall Street as Big Tech lags

Stocks are off to a mostly lower start on Wall Street as the market comes off its worst weekly decline since February. The S&P 500 was off 0.1% in the early going Monday. Losses for several Big Tech companies helped pull the Nasdaq down 0.4%. AT&T and Discovery rose sharply after the companies said they would combine their media businesses. Steelmakers were higher after the U.S. and Europe agreed to temporarily suspend tariffs on steel that had been imposed over a trade dispute. Treasury yields were mostly higher. European markets were mostly lower and Asian markets ended mixed.
StocksTimes Daily

Stocks fall in afternoon trading on Wall Street as tech lags

Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday as the market comes off of its worst weekly decline since February. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower, pulled down by tech stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Discovery down after deal to merge with AT&T’s media unit. * Indexes down: Dow 0.16%, S&P 0.25%, Nasdaq 0.38% (Updates with details after the close) May 17 (Reuters)...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Wall St weighed down by inflation jitters

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (May 17): Technology stocks pulled Wall Street's main indexes lower on Monday, as signs of inflationary pressures building up in the economy kept investors worried about monetary policy tightening. Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors declined, with technology shedding about 1%. Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp weighing...
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow Slips as Wall Street Continues to Back Value Over Growth

Investing.com – The Dow cut some losses Monday as investor bets on cyclical stocks against growth stocks continued amid fears inflation could force the Federal Reserve into action sooner rather than later. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.16%, or 54 points, but been down about 205 points at the...
Stocksetftrends.com

Stock ETFs Decline after Volatile Week of Trading

Stocks and index ETFs started the week with losses, as the technology sector drove the major benchmarks lower under Monday, adding to the downside pressure from the prior week’s higher-than-expected inflation readings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 fell 0.6% apiece, while as the tech sector pulled...
Business360aproko.com

Treasury yields fall as investor focus turns to Fed minutes

To minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, due out later in the week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.617% at 4:10 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped to 2.336%. Yields move inversely to prices. TREASURYS. TICKER COMPANY YIELD CHANGE %CHANGE.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Slashes Losses, But Tesla Gives Up Key Support Level

Dow Jones futures, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures, were higher late Monday. Tesla stock broke down through a key support level with sharp losses Monday. The stock market slashed losses Monday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite closed down 0.4%. The S&P 500 lost 0.25%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average eased 0.2% lower.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market ends lower Monday but off low as tech and communication-services stocks slump

U.S. stocks ended slightly lower Monday, weighed by declines technology and tech-related shares, as concerns about inflation continued to buffet Wall Street, following the worst week for stocks since Feb. 26. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished about 0.2% lower at 34,328, off the low for the day at 34,176.65, with shares of Walt Disney & Co. and Home Depot leading the blue-chip benchmark's slide. The S&P 500 index closed off 0.3% at roughly 4,163, led lower by technology and communicatiion-services shares, while the Nasdaq Composite Index retreated 0.4% to 13,379, off a low...
CurrenciesDailyFx

EUR/USD Eyes February High Again as Dovish Fed Rhetoric Persists

EUR/USD attempts to retrace the decline following the update to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) as a growing number of Federal Reserve officials warn of a transitory rise in inflation, and the exchange rate may stage another attempt to test the February high (1.2243) as it carves a series of higher highs and lows.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Slips As Tech Stocks Fall Again; Microsoft Stock Drops Amid Bill Gates Revelations

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was slipping, but the Nasdaq fell hardest amid as tech stocks got walloped again. Meanwhile Microsoft (MSFT) stock was dipping amid reports former CEO and cofounder Bill Gates left the firm's board amid a probe into a prior relationship with a staffer. The Bitcoin price was crashing again amid more tweets from Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.
Stockslearnbonds.com

US stock futures start the week in the red zone ahead of FOMC meeting

US stock futures are dipping this morning in early futures trading action ahead of a landmark meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in which US central bankers are expected to discuss last week’s blow-off-top inflation data while dozens of companies in the retail sector are expected to report their earnings.
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow Futures 125 Pts Lower; Fed Minutes Seen Key

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening lower Monday, handing back some of the gains of the previous session ahead of the release of the latest minutes from the April Federal Reserve meeting. At 7:05 AM ET (1205 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was down 125 points, or 0.4%, S&P...
Currenciesactionforex.com

Crypto Prices Retreat As Interest Rate Concerns Mount

Cryptocurrency prices declined sharply during the weekend as fears of higher interest rates remained. Bitcoin declined to $45,000, which is substantially lower than its all-time high of $65,000. Similarly, Ethereum declined by more than $400 while most altcoins declined by more than 5%. Recent data from the United States showed that the American economy is recovering at a faster rate than expected, which means that the Federal Reserve will be forced to start tightening. The currencies also declined after a report by the Financial Times said that Tether’s reserves were backed by cash to the tune of 2.9% rather than the 100% it used to claim. This is important since Tether is the biggest stablecoin in the world.
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks trade lower following the Street's worst week since February

Wall Street stocks were in the red shortly after the open on Monday following the worst week for major US indices since February. As of 1525 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.26% at 34,293.96, while the S&P 500 was 0.27% weaker at 4,162.41 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.46% softer at 13,367.64.
StocksCNBC

Stock futures are flat after Wall Street begins week with modest losses

Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes held steady in the overnight session Monday evening after Wall Street kicked off the week with modest losses. Dow futures added 17 points, while contracts tied to the S&P 500 traded around the flatline. Nasdaq 100 futures were also little changed.
Economymymixfm.com

Fed’s Clarida: U.S. growth could hit 7% this year

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. economic growth could hit 7% this year, Fed vice chair Richard Clarida said on Monday, as labor and other supply bottlenecks get resolved and the recovery accelerates. “It looks like the economy if anything can pick up speed this year…We could have growth north of 6%,...