newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Smith’s will no longer require masks for fully vaccinated shoppers, most associates

By Gephardt Daily Staff
Gephardt Daily
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleUTAH, May 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Smith’s will no longer require masks for fully vaccinated shoppers and associates, parent company Kroger announced Wednesday. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kroger Family of Companies’ most urgent. priority has been the safety of our associates and customers,” the company said Wednesday. “We...

gephardtdaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cdc#Local Disease#Disease Prevention#Disease Control#Vaccinated Shoppers#Masks#Non Vaccinated Customers#Medical#Walk In Appointments#Parent Company Kroger#Kroger Facilities#Distribution Centers#Healthcare Settings#Guidance#Policies#Plants#Officer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
Related
Alabama Healthwbrc.com

Target won’t require face masks for fully vaccinated shoppers, employees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Target joins other big stores that have dropped the mask requirement for shoppers and employees that have been fully vaccinated. The health and safety of our guests and team members have been Target’s top priority throughout the pandemic, and we’ve closely and consistently followed the CDC’s recommendations over time. Given the CDC’s updated guidance last week, Target will no longer require fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances. Face coverings will continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated and we’ll continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores. Target is offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments at nearly all CVS at Target locations for guests and team members. We’re also providing paid time to U.S. hourly team members when they get their vaccines and free Lyft rides, up to $15 each way, for our team to get to and from their appointments.
Ohio GovernmentDaily Record

Ohio drops COVID-19 mask mandate for vaccinated people. Read the health order

Ohio no longer requires fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in most situations, under a revised health order released late Monday afternoon. The revised order sets separate face covering and social distancing rules of people based on their vaccination status. The order will expire June 2, along with all other remaining health orders except those for nursing homes, assisted living facilities and data collection.
Pharmaceuticalsbloomberglaw.com

Half of Non-Mask Wearers Will ‘Definitely Not’ Get Vaccinated

Americans who resisted wearing masks when they were urged to also were less inclined to get a Covid-19 vaccine, according to Kaiser Family Foundation data. The data, provided to Bloomberg Law, found that 13% of those who wear a mask some of the time or never said they had gotten vaccinated, compared with 34% of those who wear a mask all or most of the time. Half of non-mask wearers said they would “definitely not” get vaccinated, versus 7% of those who wear masks regularly, according to a survey taken the week of March 15.
Public Healthtennesseestar.com

Fully-Vaccinated Virginians No Longer Need Masks in Most Settings

Fully-vaccinated Virginians no longer need to wear masks in most places, including indoors. On Friday, Governor Ralph Northam updated his mask mandate, effective Saturday, to align with new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance released Thursday. “Virginians have been working hard, and we are seeing the results in...
U.S. PoliticsStar-Herald

WATCH NOW: CDC’s updated mask guidelines spark conflicting viewpoints

Americans are taking a step toward normalcy after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new masking guidelines Thursday. Fully vaccinated Americans, in most situations, no longer need to wear masks indoors, according to the guidelines. The CDC also said people who are fully vaccinated do not have to...
Louisiana Governmentfox8live.com

Gov. Edwards revises Louisiana’s mask guidance: Fully vaccinated people no longer need masks indoors in most cases

The following information is from the office of the governor:. Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that based on the recommendations by the CDC and in consultation with the Louisiana Dept. of Health, those who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks indoors except in certain situations including: educational facilities, public transit, correctional settings, and health care facilities as regulated by LDH. This is in addition to recent guidance that also eased restrictions on masks outdoors for those who are fully vaccinated. Businesses may decide whether to continue requiring patrons to wear masks and are not limited by the revised proclamation. Further, local governments will continue to be able to make decisions to have further restrictions, including face covering requirements, in place.
Georgia EducationForsyth County News

School district no longer requiring face masks for fully vaccinated staff

Forsyth County Schools announced Friday that fully vaccinated staff members are no longer required to wear a mask in school buildings under COVID-19 guidelines. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden lifted the restriction following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s announcement on Thursday that it is no longer recommending the wearing of masks indoors or outdoors for fully vaccinated residents, with some exceptions.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Dot

‘It’s the new anti-vaccine talking point’: Conservatives are saying they ‘identify as vaccinated’ following CDC’s new mask guidance

Right-wing Twitter users are “identifying as vaccinated” in the wake of new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announcing relaxed mask recommendations for vaccinated Americans. As a growing number of businesses begin to allow vaccinated individuals to enter their stores without a face covering—although providing proof...