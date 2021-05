“We’re back, baby!” yells Nicolas Munoz, the 32-year-old owner of two popular cocktail bars in Paris, Bisou and Divine, to clients he hadn’t seen in months on a chilly late March afternoon. After shutting for a second lockdown in early October, Munoz and a skeleton staff reopened the doors to the pink-hued Bisou in the Marais district in late March not as a cocktail bar, per se, but as a craft coffee shop. And they couldn’t serve guests in their usual way—shimmying between tables on their spacious terrace—but in to-go cups.