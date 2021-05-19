Homebound residents of Portsmouth have the coronavirus vaccine coming to them

Mamie Smith and her father, Theodore Ellis, came down with COVID-19 in November. Smith had some aches and a fever and shook off the sickness. Ellis had a tougher time.

“He couldn’t move,” said Smith, who cares for her father in their Portsmouth home. Ellis, in his late 80s, was so fatigued that his relatives had to lift him out of bed. More than six months later, Ellis still hasn’t regained the strength to walk.

Mobility issues and the ongoing pandemic keep Ellis at home, but he and his daughter took what they hope is a step toward normalcy — they got the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

A nurse from the Portsmouth Health Department and paramedics from Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services stopped by their house Wednesday and administered shots in their living room, which now doubles as Ellis’ bedroom. They stopped at several 10 houses on the day, giving first doses to homebound residents. Any caretakers or relatives were offered the chance to get a shot as well.

Portsmouth paramedics joined the health department April 20 to administer shots to residents who are homebound or have difficulty leaving their homes. Scott Meyer, the EMS supervisor in Portsmouth, said they’ll soon start giving second doses.

“I’m ready to get (my shot) and ready to get up,” Ellis said during the visit Wednesday. When a nurse asked if Smith wanted the vaccine, she hesitated for a moment before saying, “yes.” Smith said she wanted the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it’s only one shot. But she decided to get the Moderna vaccine since it had already been brought to her home.

When the vaccine began rolling out, Smith said she immediately thought of her father and others who are homebound and asked, “How are they gonna get to all these people who can’t go out?”

Ultimately, one of Ellis’ health-care providers set him up with the health department for a home visit.

Smith said while her father hasn’t regained all his strength, he “impressed” his doctors with his progress during his last checkup. On Mother’s Day, some family members stopped by and cooked a feast for Smith, and they all were able to sit outside and spend some time together. Ellis enjoys sitting outside, and that was the first time able to do that since he got sick.

“We’re getting better,” Smith said. “Gradually.”

Ingrid King got her vaccine not long after it became available, but her mother, Beatrice Payton, had to wait until Wednesday.

King, a special education teacher at Southwestern Elementary School in Chesapeake, has been teaching from home throughout the pandemic. In her dining room, she has piles of papers, two laptops and a diagram of the alphabet taped to the wall. Payton, 80, is homebound and has been nonverbal for a couple years, although she’ll blink to let you know she’s listening.

King said she used to do everything herself, teaching full-time while caring for her mother. Recently, through Medicaid, King was able to bring in patient care assistants. With all the people who come and go from the house each day to see her mother, King said it was a relief to get her vaccinated, significantly reducing the risk of those visitors unknowingly passing the virus to her.

During the pandemic, King said, she limits how much she goes out to reduce the chances of bringing the virus home. While her life has changed significantly, she sees the opportunity to teach from home as a blessing because of the extra time she gets to spend with her mother.

She also noted that the timing of the visit from the nurse and paramedics was fortuitous — they happened to arrive right as her students were taking a lunch break.

Portsmouth EMS staff have helped with vaccines once they became available in the city. The Portsmouth Health Department didn’t have the staffing available to give vaccines, so paramedics were helping to run Portsmouth’s first clinics. Once the Federal Emergency Management Agency brought a larger scale clinic to Portsmouth, EMS staff and the local health department shifted focus to the residents they knew would be the hardest to reach, Meyer said.

Going house to house across Portsmouth in a van typically used to shuttle recruits to the training academy is a slow process. Meyer said a home vaccination team only goes out once or twice per week, reaching about 10 houses per day. But the people they’re reaching are often most vulnerable.

Along with the home visits, Meyer said EMS staff started assisting with the vaccine clinics happening in the city’s high schools and some put on by churches and neighborhood groups. During the ongoing statewide EMS week, Portsmouth and other agencies are focusing not just on how they respond to emergencies, but also provide care for residents, like with taking vaccines on the go.

Meyer said even though all the at-home appointments are scheduled in advance, some people preparing to get the shot and their caretakers still have questions. The paramedics and nurses have to be prepared to explain how the vaccine works, why it needs two doses and what the potential side effects may be. The hope is people who get the vaccine tell others about their experience.

“Word of mouth is sometimes the best way to get the word out” about these vaccines, Meyer said.

Portsmouth residents who are homebound or living with someone who is homebound can email the Portsmouth Health Department at phd.info@vdh.virginia.gov or call Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services at 757-393-8765 to set up a home vaccine visit.

According to Virginia Department of Health’s coronavirus vaccine data, as of Wednesday about one in three Portsmouth adult residents has received one dose of a vaccine, and a quarter are fully vaccinated. Across the state, half of adult residents have one dose and 40% are fully vaccinated.

