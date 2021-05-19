newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Government

Homebound residents of Portsmouth have the coronavirus vaccine coming to them

By Josh Reyes, The Virginian-Pilot
Posted by 
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 6 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SziA1_0a4qRIdd00
Theadore Ellis receives a coronavirus vaccine Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services is administering coronavirus vaccines to homebound people in the city Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot

Mamie Smith and her father, Theodore Ellis, came down with COVID-19 in November. Smith had some aches and a fever and shook off the sickness. Ellis had a tougher time.

“He couldn’t move,” said Smith, who cares for her father in their Portsmouth home. Ellis, in his late 80s, was so fatigued that his relatives had to lift him out of bed. More than six months later, Ellis still hasn’t regained the strength to walk.

Mobility issues and the ongoing pandemic keep Ellis at home, but he and his daughter took what they hope is a step toward normalcy — they got the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

A nurse from the Portsmouth Health Department and paramedics from Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services stopped by their house Wednesday and administered shots in their living room, which now doubles as Ellis’ bedroom. They stopped at several 10 houses on the day, giving first doses to homebound residents. Any caretakers or relatives were offered the chance to get a shot as well.

Portsmouth paramedics joined the health department April 20 to administer shots to residents who are homebound or have difficulty leaving their homes. Scott Meyer, the EMS supervisor in Portsmouth, said they’ll soon start giving second doses.

“I’m ready to get (my shot) and ready to get up,” Ellis said during the visit Wednesday. When a nurse asked if Smith wanted the vaccine, she hesitated for a moment before saying, “yes.” Smith said she wanted the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it’s only one shot. But she decided to get the Moderna vaccine since it had already been brought to her home.

When the vaccine began rolling out, Smith said she immediately thought of her father and others who are homebound and asked, “How are they gonna get to all these people who can’t go out?”

Ultimately, one of Ellis’ health-care providers set him up with the health department for a home visit.

Smith said while her father hasn’t regained all his strength, he “impressed” his doctors with his progress during his last checkup. On Mother’s Day, some family members stopped by and cooked a feast for Smith, and they all were able to sit outside and spend some time together. Ellis enjoys sitting outside, and that was the first time able to do that since he got sick.

“We’re getting better,” Smith said. “Gradually.”

Ingrid King got her vaccine not long after it became available, but her mother, Beatrice Payton, had to wait until Wednesday.

King, a special education teacher at Southwestern Elementary School in Chesapeake, has been teaching from home throughout the pandemic. In her dining room, she has piles of papers, two laptops and a diagram of the alphabet taped to the wall. Payton, 80, is homebound and has been nonverbal for a couple years, although she’ll blink to let you know she’s listening.

King said she used to do everything herself, teaching full-time while caring for her mother. Recently, through Medicaid, King was able to bring in patient care assistants. With all the people who come and go from the house each day to see her mother, King said it was a relief to get her vaccinated, significantly reducing the risk of those visitors unknowingly passing the virus to her.

During the pandemic, King said, she limits how much she goes out to reduce the chances of bringing the virus home. While her life has changed significantly, she sees the opportunity to teach from home as a blessing because of the extra time she gets to spend with her mother.

She also noted that the timing of the visit from the nurse and paramedics was fortuitous — they happened to arrive right as her students were taking a lunch break.

Portsmouth EMS staff have helped with vaccines once they became available in the city. The Portsmouth Health Department didn’t have the staffing available to give vaccines, so paramedics were helping to run Portsmouth’s first clinics. Once the Federal Emergency Management Agency brought a larger scale clinic to Portsmouth, EMS staff and the local health department shifted focus to the residents they knew would be the hardest to reach, Meyer said.

Going house to house across Portsmouth in a van typically used to shuttle recruits to the training academy is a slow process. Meyer said a home vaccination team only goes out once or twice per week, reaching about 10 houses per day. But the people they’re reaching are often most vulnerable.

Along with the home visits, Meyer said EMS staff started assisting with the vaccine clinics happening in the city’s high schools and some put on by churches and neighborhood groups. During the ongoing statewide EMS week, Portsmouth and other agencies are focusing not just on how they respond to emergencies, but also provide care for residents, like with taking vaccines on the go.

Meyer said even though all the at-home appointments are scheduled in advance, some people preparing to get the shot and their caretakers still have questions. The paramedics and nurses have to be prepared to explain how the vaccine works, why it needs two doses and what the potential side effects may be. The hope is people who get the vaccine tell others about their experience.

“Word of mouth is sometimes the best way to get the word out” about these vaccines, Meyer said.

Portsmouth residents who are homebound or living with someone who is homebound can email the Portsmouth Health Department at phd.info@vdh.virginia.gov or call Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services at 757-393-8765 to set up a home vaccine visit.

According to Virginia Department of Health’s coronavirus vaccine data, as of Wednesday about one in three Portsmouth adult residents has received one dose of a vaccine, and a quarter are fully vaccinated. Across the state, half of adult residents have one dose and 40% are fully vaccinated.

Josh Reyes, 757-247-4692, joreyes@dailypress.com

Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
2K+
Followers
542
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Portsmouth, VA
Government
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Portsmouth, VA
Vaccines
Portsmouth, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Vaccines
City
Portsmouth, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccination#Emergency Care#Home Health#Home Care#Medicaid#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Johnson Johnson#Homebound Residents#Coronavirus Vaccines#Homebound People#Portsmouth Residents#Portsmouth Ems Staff#Portsmouth Paramedics#Emergencies#Adult Residents#Patient Care Assistants#Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Virginia GovernmentDaily Press

Portsmouth exploring ways to benefit public housing residents

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority has the green light to develop a program that could help residents save money, gain employment and eventually move out of public housing. The housing authority is one of 10 public housing agencies recently selected for the Department of Housing and Urban...
GovernmentINFORUM

Fargo Cass Public Health offers vaccines to homebound residents

FARGO — Cass County residents who are homebound and therefore unable to get a COVID-19 vaccine through a provider or clinic are encouraged to contact Fargo Cass Public Health. In an effort to make COVID-19 vaccines available to more members of the community, Fargo Cass Public Health has implemented mobile...
Ohio Governmentsevenhillsohio.org

COVID-19 Vaccines for Homebound Individuals

Seven Hills – The City of Seven Hills Fire Department, in partnership with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health and the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging, will begin administering Covid-19 vaccinations to homebound persons who are otherwise unable to get this life-saving vaccination. Homebound persons include those who need...
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Nurses, nonprofits, others take vaccine to homebound people

As interest dwindles in mass coronavirus vaccination sites in the U.S., local health offices and other providers are ramping up efforts to find and reach homebound people who can't travel for a shot. #1 — 'COVID arm' rash seen after Moderna vaccine annoying but harmless, doctors say. An angry red...
Michigan Governmentnorthville.mi.us

Homebound people can get vaccine

The City of Northville is among the local municipalities partnering with Wayne County to offer vaccinations to homebound residents, 16 years and older, in their own residence. The homebound program is part of Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans' ongoing efforts to increase vaccine access to residents who want the vaccination but can’t make it to one of the Health Dept's COVID vaccine clinics.
GovernmentAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Homebound Residents in Cass County Asked to Contact FCPH for COVID Vaccines

(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County residents who are homebound and therefore unable to obtain COVID-19 vaccine through their provider, a pharmacy, or other vaccine clinic are encouraged to contact Fargo Cass Public Health to inquire about access to vaccine through one of the FCPH mobile missions. “We know there are...
California GovernmentDaily Breeze

Torrance Memorial partners with fire department, local and state health officials to vaccinate homebound residents

For folks who are homebound, like Torrance sisters Barbara Franco and Socorro Franco-Martinez, making the trek to a coronavirus vaccination site is a steep challenge. But homebound Torrance residents can get the vaccine right in their homes, because of a multi-agency partnership that includes Torrance Memorial Medical Center, the city’s Fire Department, and the California and Los Angeles County public health departments.
GovernmentPosted by
Seacoast Current

Spooktacular and Legendary Event Coming Back to Portsmouth

Editor's Note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England radio personality and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. What Great Portsmouth Event is Returning This Year?. Okay, guys, this is real. The greatest show will go on this year. The Portsmouth Halloween Parade...
Connecticut GovernmentPosted by
i95 ROCK

Homebound? Connecticut Will Bring The Vaccine To You

News broke yesterday, Sunday May 9, 2021, that Connecticut has become the first state in the country to vaccinate 70% of it's eligible adults. We're leading the nation when it comes to getting our arms popped with hypodermic needles. Now that Connecticut has vaccinated the majority of it's residents, the spotlight now turns to the other 30%. A good portion of the remaining unvaccinated residents most likely can't make it to one of the massive vaccination sites across the state for one reason or another. The Waterbury Health Department took to their social media to announce that the Connecticut Department of Public Health is now trying to get the vaccine to those who are homebound due to physical or medical circumstances.
Governmenthopatconglakeregionalnews.com

Morris County Launches Vaccination Program for the Homebound

Program Has Contacted More Than Half of Targeted Community. “These are people whose names came to us either through nutritional programs, or local public health officials and senior groups as people who we need to reach. We find that some on the list already had the vaccination, don’t want it or moved as we try to contact everyone,” explained Program Coordinator Karl Klingener.
Massachusetts GovernmentHerald News

Fall River EMS bringing COVID vaccines to homebound residents

FALL RIVER — If you can’t get to the vaccine the vaccine will come to you. That’s been the case during the past five weeks for a growing number of homebound Fall River residents — who either are physically unable or would have great difficulty leaving their residences in order to visit a COVID-19 vaccination site.
GovernmentSeacoast Online

'Phenomenal' or not? Portsmouth residents speak up on McIntyre redesign plan

PORTSMOUTH – Residents who participated in a special City Council meeting on the proposed redesign plan for the Thomas J. McIntyre Federal Building property Tuesday were almost evenly split on whether they liked the proposal. Bow Street resident Mike Casino called what has been described as the market pavilion or...
Hawaii GovernmentWest Hawaii Today

40% of Hawaii residents have completed COVID-19 vaccination process

More than 3,700 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered across the state on Tuesday, bringing the total number doses in arms to 1,263,836, the Hawaii Department of Health said Wednesday. To date, Hawaii has been awarded 1,098,800 COVID-19 vaccine doses of which 1,071,570 had been received as of Wednesday,...
Minnesota Governmentmedcitybeat.com

Nearly half of Olmsted County residents have completed their vaccine series

Olmsted County continues to outpace the rest of Minnesota — as well as much of the country — in Covid-19 vaccinations. As of this week, 74,833 county residents have completed their vaccine series. That number represents 62 percent of residents 16 and older, and 48 percent of the population as a whole. An additional 13,125 people have started their two-dose vaccine series, according to state records.