Aiken, SC

Aiken movie theater reopens this Friday

By Holly Kemp hkemp@aikenstandard.com
Posted by 
Aiken Standard
 8 hours ago
The Regal Aiken Mall movie theater located at 300 E. Gate Drive.

The scent of buttery movie theater popcorn is already in the air in Aiken.

The Regal Aiken Mall movie theater will open Friday, May 21, after its temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film "Spiral" will headline the new movies including "Those Who Wish Me Dead" and "Wrath of Man," along with a full slate of additional titles, according to a news release from Regal.

Future releases opening in the coming weeks include "A Quiet Place Part II," "Cruella" and "F9."

Reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures that adhere to the CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines.

Regal suspended operations at all theaters in October due to the challenge of attracting moviegoers amid the pandemic.

Regal Aiken Mall is located at 300 East Gate Drive, behind the Publix shopping center.

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theater circuits in the United States, consisting of 6,914 screens in 519 theaters in 42 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of April 30.

For more information, visit REGmovies.com.

Aiken, SC
