newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Why Companies Are Investing in Natural Language Processing

By David Roe
CMSWire
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost one-third of IT professionals are currently using artificial intelligence in their business and many others are joining the race. According to IBM’s Global AI Adoption Index, nearly one in three IT pros say their business is now using artificial intelligence, with 43 percent reporting their company has accelerated their rollout of AI because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While recent advances in the technology are making AI more accessible than ever, the annual survey, which included 5,501 companies, also found a lack of AI skills and increasing data complexity are continuing challenges.

www.cmswire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ibm Research#Data Processing#Technology Company#Information Processing#Business Software#Ibm#Ai#Bug Raptors#Nlu#Bi#Asapp#Cpm#Delta#Gcp#Twitter#Aws#Investing#Data Complexity#Automation Today#Sophisticated Nlp Models
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Computers
News Break
Google
News Break
Software
Related
SoftwareVentureBeat

AI Weekly: Qualcomm’s AI research and development efforts

This week marked the start of the International Conference on Learning Representations (ICLR) 2021, an event dedicated to research in deep learning, a subfield of AI inspired by the structure of the brain. One of the world’s largest machine learning conferences, it accepted 860 research papers from thousands of participants this year, up from 687 papers in 2020.
SoftwareCMSWire

Expert.ai Adds New Features to Its Natural Language API

The natural language (NL) API developed by Expert.ai, an artificial intelligence platform for language understanding, boasts new advancements of features for its analysis capabilities according to a recent press release. Extracting emotions on a large-scale and identifying stylometric — meaning the application of the study of linguistic style — data that propels a complete fingerprint of content remains among the biggest challenges of AI developers within the NL ecosystem.
Coding & Programmingdatasciencecentral.com

DSC Webinar Series: Natural Language Trends in Visual Analysis

Natural language processing has garnered interest in helping people interact with computer systems to make sense and meaning of the world. In the area of visual analytics, natural language has been shown to help improve the overall cognition of visualization tasks. In this latest Data Science Central webinar, Vidya will...
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Cyrano.ai Announces the Issuance of U.S. Patent for Predicting Action Through Natural Language Processing Technology

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) May 06, 2021. Cyrano.ai, a pioneer in neurolinguistic artificial intelligence, today announced it has been issued Patent number 10984034, “Dialogue management system with hierarchical classification and progression” by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This patent represents the work of Cyrano founder Scott Sandland and Dan Paris and acknowledges the unique capability Cyrano has leveraged to create its latest product: Navigate.
Real Estatethepaypers.com

Inland Investments selects AIX Platform for digital processing of alternative investment offerings

Inland Investments has selected the AIX platform as one of its electronic platform providers to onboard new funds and streamline its alternative investment processes. Powered by the AIX platform, Inland Investments’ new investing portal offers services to its independent broker-dealer and advisor partners. As a sponsor of alternative public and private real estate securities, Inland Investments support individuals to invest in a variety of real estate investment solutions. Inland Investments has sponsored 784 real estate investment programs serving more than 490,000 investors across all major commercial real estate sectors, according to the official press release.
Technologydcvelocity.com

More companies investing in warehouse visibility technology

More supply chain executives are implementing warehouse visibility systems to complement their analytics data, according to a survey from supply chain technology company Longbow Advantage, released Monday. The firm surveyed supply chain and warehousing executives about their use of warehouse visibility technology and found that most agree that such systems can improve performance in the warehouse and across the broader organization. Nearly 300 C-suite executives, vice presidents, directors, and managers from across the United States responded to the survey, officials said. More than half said they are seeing between a 5% to 10% increase in efficiency from their warehouse visibility technologies, and a quarter said they’re seeing between a 10% and 15% efficiency gain. Slightly less than half said they’re experiencing a 5% to 10% increase in operational cost savings as a result of warehouse visibility technologies, and another third said they’re seeing a 10% to 15% increase in operational savings. “Supply chain systems globally are feeling all kinds of pressure with everything from constrained transportation systems, labor workforce challenges, and supplier material shortages,” Alex Wakefield, CEO of Longbow Advantage, said in a statement announcing the survey’s findings. “... supply chain executives realize that the warehouse is central to the entire supply chain operation, and they need better visibility into what their data is telling them so they can make faster decisions in real-time.” Nearly 70% of organizations said they need better visibility into the procurement functions of their warehouse, followed by production and labor (65%), and fulfillment (37%), for example. What’s more, most businesses (72%) said they will focus on aligning traditional supply chain strategies with digital analytics solutions over the next 12 to 24 months. Sixty-four percent said they’ll be focused on defining an advanced supply chain systems strategy. Another 34% said their focus will be on executions and refinement of newly installed systems and solutions.
Economyaithority.com

Objectway in WealthTech100 List Of Tech Companies Transforming The Global Investment And Banking Industries

Objectway, a leader in the Digital Wealth & Asset Management software, has been included in the annual WealthTech100 list for the third year in a row. The 2021 WealthTech100 was launched today by specialist research firm FinTech Global. The prestigious list recognises the world’s most innovative tech solution providers addressing the digital transformation challenges and opportunities faced by asset managers, private banks and financial advisors.
Technologygoodmenproject.com

Reasons Why SEO Investments are Necessary for the Growth of eCommerce

— eCommerce is not as simple as business, and today globalization and social media have made it even tougher. Now you cannot simply post something on your website and expect it to bring you some bucks. Today a businessman either needs to learn competitive SEO skills or hire a company such as Miami SEO to cooperate with them to make their E-business a success.
Stocksbizjournals

Multicoin Capital amasses $100M to invest in cryptocurrency companies, tokens

Austin-based cryptofund Multicoin Capital announced May 4 it has raised a new $100 million venture fund to invest in startups and tokens. The new money, raised from other VC firms, family offices and endowments, will back early-stage deals with investments as small as $500,000, and the firm notes it prefers to invest early and lead rounds. It says it can also put up to $100 million in individual deals when it taps capital from its hedge fund.
Businessceoworld.biz

Why companies are investing in cybersecurity awareness like never before

Over the past several years, companies have realized that cybersecurity can’t just be a check-the-box enterprise – it has to be a fundamental component of their operations, services, and cultures. Many factors have conspired to drive this shift: rapid digitization across industries and sectors, the surging availability and effectiveness of digital communication and collaboration tools, the large-scale shift to remote work, and the increasing sophistication and frequency of cyberattacks.
Marketsgroundalerts.com

Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Market 2020 Global Analysis by Leading Key Manufactures –

The Global Global Natural Language Understanding (NLU) market study focuses on major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets and materials, capacities and technologies, and on the changing structure.
Aerospace & DefenseHigh Performance Composites

Teledyne CML Composites invests in thermoplastic processing capability

Advanced composites manufacturer Teledyne CML Composites (Wirral, U.K.) reports that it has has completed a significant investment in a new thermoplastic processing cell developed in conjunction with the National Composites Centre (NCC, Bristol, U.K.). The processing cell uses two press and oven systems offering infrarer (IR) heating, platen heating and...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Streaming vocabulary for natural language modeling: dynamic words replacement

Lately, I’ve been researching ways to employ a Recurrent Neural Network model in my web-content recommendation system. While this seems to be a natural application for an RNN: people visit one web document after the other and there might be a digestible causal relationship in these sequences, a big challenge becomes apparent at the first sight. New documents keep appearing while the vocabulary of the model is immutable. To cope with this, one possibility is to train the model to recommend documents visited in the last couple of days, deploy and start issuing recommendations, leaving out all newly published documents until the next training iteration upon which another model will have to be trained from scratch. The other possibility is to find a way to replace document IDs in the model’s vocabulary in such a way that new documents take place of older documents that are not being visited anymore. The great advantage of the latter is the continuity of the training process. That is, a single model may last for ages, be continuously up-to-date and memorize longer-term patterns. I’ve discovered an interesting way to achieve that. Let me share my findings.
ComputersInfoworld

7 keys to selecting a low-code platform

It often makes business sense to code microservices, customized applications, innovative customer experiences, enterprise workflows, and proprietary databases. But there are also times when the business and technology teams should consider low-code and no-code platforms to accelerate development, provide out-of-the-box technical best practices, simplify devops, and support ongoing enhancements. Low-code...
Technologycities-today.com

Machine learning will unlock new value from urban IoT platforms

The world is increasingly complex and interconnected, generating more data traffic than ever before. A recent IDC report predicts that the number of connected Internet of Things (IoT) devices could reach almost 75 billion globally by 2025 and generate about 79.4 zettabytes of data. This huge amount of information contains an incredible value, but it must be stored, processed, analysed, and correlated to unlock its full potential.
Softwareenterpriseai.news

How AI Plus HPC Equals the Future of Advanced Analytics

Combining artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) can unlock the potential of each of these powerful analytics disciplines. This in turn can drive increased business agility, innovation, and competitive differentiation. To do this successfully, organizations must integrate AI and HPC infrastructure to create synergies through shared resources and improved...
Softwaremartechseries.com

How Marketers Can Leverage Deep Learning Technology

When reading the words “deep learning,” many people automatically think of IT departments. But deep learning is more pervasive than people realize—it’s the technology that enables smart speakers to understand when people tell it a command; it helps Google’s search algorithm rank web page results; and it decides where online ads are shown on a person’s desktop or mobile app.