AT Deals: Sceptre 27-Inch Curved FHD Monitor Drops to $212

This monitor is equal to the lowest it has been at any point. Normal price is $499, down to $349.99. I'm posting this deal because I found this monitor fit a spot in utility that did not compare to other office monitors. This is a 4k, 32in, 350nits, 60hz, curved VA (decent viewing angles), low backlight bleed, Picture in Picture, productivity monitor. Also decent for games that don't rely on motion, and also has a good movie viewing experience. Basically if you are looking for an office monitor (and probably already own a gaming monitor), then at the same price as the comparable Gigabyte 32in 1440p G32QC [amazon.com] gaming monitor (which I already own), it instead has a 4k office user experience. It also has ultra-crisp 9.5/10 font rating from RTings, and it has no risk of burn in. Just ordered three of these, and can provide further review next week if anyone needs it.