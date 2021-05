Good morning and welcome to the first day of the 2021 DI men's tennis championship. It's Friday, May 7 and we've got a 12-match schedule planned with the first serves of the day coming at 10 a.m. ET. Six of the 16 national seeds will take the court today. This year's opening round will be played out over two days so be sure to check back tomorrow as well for another loaded slate of matches.