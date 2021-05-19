newsbreak-logo
Offseason: "Everybody's excited…"

By John Oehser
Jaguars.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE – Shaquill Griffin wouldn't want to be anywhere else. James Robinson wouldn't, either – and both said that feeling can be felt and seen everywhere around TIAA Bank Field this week. "Everyone's excited about the new system, everything that's going on," Robinson said. Robinson, the Jaguars' second-year running back,...

