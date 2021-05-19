Offseason: "Everybody's excited…"

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Josh from Fernandina Beach via Fort Lauderdale Beach, FL. Zone: There are certainly no guarantees in life; that said, it is difficult to not be optimistic about what the future could hold for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville as seen through the lens of a tenured Jaguars fan. Head Coach Urban Meyer, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Owner Shad Khan could be the formula the organization, its fans and the City have been pursuing for years. I have always appreciated the partnership of the Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville as one that could produce significant growth for an entire market, enabling the blossoming of a downtown metropolitan area that has great potential, much of which seems untapped or at least not used to its fullest potential. I am hopeful that this endeavor is fruitful. The city and the fans deserve it. At the risk of engaging in naivety, I think there is a very good chance we look back in 10 years and attribute the Bold New City of the South having regained some of its former glory to what is developing at this very moment. Thanks and GO JAGS!!!