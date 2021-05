Up until the first decades of the 20th century, the First Americans were observed much like a second-class citizen group within the United States. Deprived of most rights that the US citizens enjoyed at the time, Native Americans decided to take an active part in determining their status in the country they were born into. In 1924, the Indian Citizenship Act provided US citizenship to indigenous peoples within the US territory. The start of World War II saw tens of thousands of Native Americans enlisting in the US Army and once they returned home army these veterans started building a better future for their tribes’ folk.