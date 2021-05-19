Mets' Jacob deGrom: Rehab assignment on tap
DeGrom (side) played catch Wednesday and will make a rehab start for Low-A St. Lucie on Thursday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports. DeGrom threw a bullpen session Tuesday, but the team wants to see him face hitters before he's cleared to return to the Mets' rotation. The right-hander has been progressing well in his recovery, and if all goes well in his rehab start, he should make his return from the 10-day injured list as soon as May 25 against the Rockies.www.cbssports.com