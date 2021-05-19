Mets' Jacob deGrom: Rehab assignment on tap

Mother’s Day was nearly ruined for diehard New York Mets’ fans when Jacob deGrom left his start in the top of the sixth inning with head trainer Brian Chickillo. deGrom, who had missed his previous start due to right lat tightness, appeared to aggravate the injury at some point during the game. The Mets announced during the game that the decision to lift deGrom was precautionary due to more soreness on his right side and have received some good news on the MRI front according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.