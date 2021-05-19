newsbreak-logo
Astros' Framber Valdez: Continuing rehab Saturday

CBS Sports
 9 hours ago

Valdez (finger) will make another rehab start Saturday for Triple-A Sugar Land, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Valdez continues his quicker-than-expected rehab from a fractured finger on his pitching hand. The lefty will likely still require multiple additional rehab starts to build up for starting MLB games, but the lack of setbacks has been a promising sign for Valdez and his return, which figures to come in early June.

Astros: Justin Verlander provides update on rehab, future

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has provided an update on his rehab. When news broke on Twitter that Justin Verlander was speaking to the media on Friday afternoon, some fans feared the worst. Thankfully the Houston Astros ace dispelled the retirement rumors and confirmed that he intends to pitch “for a long time.” The main question now is whether we’ll see him in an Astros uniform again.
Astros' Enoli Paredes: Begins rehab assignment

Paredes (side) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Wednesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports. Paredes has been on the 10-day injured list since April 9 due to right side soreness, but he'll return to game action in the minors Wednesday. If all goes well in his rehab assignment, Paredes could be reinstated from the injured list in the near future.
Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Rehab assignment now on tap

Astros general manager James Click said Wednesday that Odorizzi (forearm) is "trending toward maybe needing a rehab start or two" before being activated from the 10-day injured list, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. After noting just a few days earlier that he believed Odorizzi would be ready to...
Angels to face Astros on the road

Los Angeles Angels (15-18, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (18-16, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: TBD Astros: Luis Garcia (0-3, 3.28 ERA, .97 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels travel to take on the Houston Astros on Monday. The Astros are...
Texas-Houston Runs

Astros first. Jose Altuve singles to center field. Carlos Correa grounds out to second base. Jose Altuve out at second. Michael Brantley singles to right field. Alex Bregman singles to center field. Michael Brantley scores. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to third base, Charlie Culberson to Nate Lowe. 1 run, 3...
The Yankees reacted and defeated the Astros

NEW YORK – Giancarlo Stondon delivered four wins, including a home run, to delight fans who shouted and swore at the visiting New York Yankees 7-3 on Tuesday night. Houston Astros. The Astros visited the Bronx for the first time since the signal theft scandal broke out. A further 10,850...
Aledmys Diaz hitting in second spot for Astros on Saturday

Houston Astros utility-man Aledmys Diaz is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Diaz will operate left field after Michael Brantley was rested against left-hander Steven Matz. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
Slumping Rangers continue Texas tussle vs. ascending Astros

The Houston Astros received two doses of good news relative to their starting pitching staff Thursday, with right-hander Jake Odorizzi and left-hander Framber Valdez both nearing returns. On the heels of losing right-hander Jose Urquidy to posterior shoulder discomfort in the finale of their three-game series with the Los Angeles...
Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros will meet again at the Minute Maid Park for the finale of the four-game series. The Rangers were swept in their last series against the San Francisco Giants. The Rangers cut the lead 6-5 with four runs in the eighth inning but it wasn’t enough to give them the game against the Astros. They lost the first three games of this series and now hold an 18-23 record placing them second to last in the NL West Division, six games behind the lead, Oakland Athletics.
Notes: Valdez update; Springer returns

HOUSTON -- Astros left-hander Framber Valdez, who fractured his left ring finger in his first start in Spring Training on March 2, took a big step toward his recovery when he threw live batting practice on Friday in West Palm Beach, Fla., facing hitters for the first time in more than two months.
Astros RHP Jose Urquidy (shoulder) placed on IL

The Houston Astros activated right-hander Enoli Paredes from the injured list on Sunday, but right-hander Jose Urquidy took his place on the 10-day IL with a shoulder injury. The designation for Urquidy, who has right posterior shoulder discomfort, is retroactive to Thursday. Urquidy, 26, left Wednesday night's start against the...
Four-run eighth sends Astros past Rangers, 6-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Chas McCormick had a two-run single as part of a four-run eighth, Lance McCullers Jr. threw six scoreless innings and the Houston Astros won their sixth straight, 6-2 over the Texas Rangers on Sunday. Houston loaded the bases with one out in the eighth on singles by...
A week after Khris Davis predicted playoffs, Rangers’ losing streak reaches 6 games

HOUSTON — In the clubhouse after the Rangers lost 6-2 to the Astros on Sunday, manager Chris Woodward had a message to his team, which had just lost its sixth game in a row. One, he wanted them to stay positive. But secondly, he told them he wanted the loss to hurt. He wanted the team to care. Another winnable game had turned into another devastating loss.
Astros' Andre Scrubb: Allows two-run homer

Scrubb (leg) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one in one inning in Sunday's 6-2 win over Texas. He was charged with a blown save. The right-hander was unavailable Saturday after he tweaked something in his leg, but it was apparently a short-term issue. Scrubb wasn't very effective Sunday, as he gave up a game-tying two-run home run to David Dahl in the seventh inning. The 26-year-old reliever owns a 4.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB across 7.2 innings after he began the season on the injured list with a shoulder injury.
Carlos Correa aims to guide Astros to sweep of Rangers

The expectations for Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa likely will remain elevated through the remainder of his prime, a byproduct of his being the first overall selection in the 2012 draft. Thus far this season, extraordinary results had eluded Correa. He began the Astros’ current homestand having gone hitless over...
Houston’s Altuve puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Rangers

Texas Rangers (18-23, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (23-17, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kyle Gibson (3-0, 2.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1, 3.10 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -183, Rangers +157; over/under is 8...