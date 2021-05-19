Astros' Framber Valdez: Continuing rehab Saturday
Valdez (finger) will make another rehab start Saturday for Triple-A Sugar Land, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Valdez continues his quicker-than-expected rehab from a fractured finger on his pitching hand. The lefty will likely still require multiple additional rehab starts to build up for starting MLB games, but the lack of setbacks has been a promising sign for Valdez and his return, which figures to come in early June.www.cbssports.com