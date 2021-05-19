Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Next rehab start Sunday

Garcia is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Garcia stepped back in the rotation last week to replace Jake Odorizzi (forearm) and acquitted himself well in a loss to the Mariners, giving up a run over five innings while striking out six. With Odorizzi still sidelined with the injury, Garcia will be awarded another start, but the matchup is much less cushy this time around. Not only will be tasked with making his first appearance at Yankee Stadium, but he'll also have to slow down a surging New York offense that's beginning to hit its stride after a miserable start to the season. The Yankees have won six of their last seven contests while averaging 5.7 runs per game over that stretch.