An early game will decide this three-game series, as Yusei Kikuchi takes on Baltimore’s ace, John Means. Means is off to a great start, but the M’s got to him back in Baltimore in the first game of a double-header. The three runs in 5 IP are the most he’s given up in a game thus far. Like a lot of pitchers, Means has been extremely stingy with base hits; he’s given up 21 in his 37 innings on the year, including 5 dingers. HRs have been a lingering issue for him, as we saw when the M’s touched him for two of them, but he continues to be a quietly effective pitcher overall.