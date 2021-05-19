Proposed Salisbury budget released, city manager expects $1.5 million surplus from current budget
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - City Manager W. Lane Bailey has presented his proposed budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022 (FY22) to the Salisbury City Council. The $47,016,128 balanced General Fund budget reflects a 3% increase in spending from the FY21 adopted budget. In addition to the General Fund, the Water/Sewer, Transit, Broadband and Stormwater Funds comprise the overall City budget totaling $85,629,646. This total sum also includes Special Revenue Funds (CDBG & HOME) and Capital Reserve Funds. Based on feedback from City Council during the Thursday, May 6, budget preparation meeting, the proposed budget for FY21-22 maintains the current tax rate of $0.7196.