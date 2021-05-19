newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Government

Proposed Salisbury budget released, city manager expects $1.5 million surplus from current budget

By David Whisenant
WBTV
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - City Manager W. Lane Bailey has presented his proposed budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022 (FY22) to the Salisbury City Council. The $47,016,128 balanced General Fund budget reflects a 3% increase in spending from the FY21 adopted budget. In addition to the General Fund, the Water/Sewer, Transit, Broadband and Stormwater Funds comprise the overall City budget totaling $85,629,646. This total sum also includes Special Revenue Funds (CDBG & HOME) and Capital Reserve Funds. Based on feedback from City Council during the Thursday, May 6, budget preparation meeting, the proposed budget for FY21-22 maintains the current tax rate of $0.7196.

www.wbtv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salisbury, NC
Salisbury, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Budget Spending#Fiscal Year#Tax Revenue#Government Revenue#Capital Spending#Wbtv#Capital Reserve Funds#Fy20 21#Fy21 22#Video Software#Bell Tower Green#Npdes#American Recovery Plan#Zoom#General Fund Budget#Surplus#Operational Expenses#Tax Rate#Stormwater Fees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Politics
News Break
Recycling
Related
Seven Devils, NCWatauga Democrat

Seven Devils council voices opposition to tree bill

SEVEN DEVILS — The Seven Devils Town Council made their feelings known on Tuesday, May 11, at their regular monthly meeting, signing a resolution denouncing a bill currently moving through the North Carolina State Legislature. The bill, House Bill 496, was filed April 5 and would limit the power local...
EducationThe Mountaineer

Pension-spiking bill to be considered by North Carolina House

(The Center Square) – The North Carolina House will consider a bill that could protect taxpayers from pension-spiking costs. Senate Bill 668 temporarily stops local boards of education from suing the state for its retirement benefit cap and authorizes additional payment options for the liabilities under the cap. Pension spiking...
Restaurantswunc.org

NC, SC Restaurants Raise Wages, Offer Incentives Amid Worker Shortage

Restaurants across the Carolinas are struggling to find workers even as demand rebounds from a pandemic slowdown. The labor shortage has been persisting despite many restaurants boosting pay and offering financial incentives to potential workers. In North Carolina, restaurants are down about 70,000 workers — or about 17% of the...
GovernmentSalisbury Post

Francis Koster: Will Rowan-Salisbury Schools seize funding opportunity?

COVID-19 has created an opportunity for the Rowan-Salisbury School System to get federal funding to renovate their aging buildings. No match required. Since the epidemic began, Rowan County has seen almost 17,000 reported cases of COVID-19. About 1,700 of those will suffer long-term effects lasting eight months or more. It has claimed the lives of 305 of our neighbors. Schools shut down to protect our kids, and are beginning to re-open. This is challenging because the newer kinds of COVID-19 are more infectious to kids than last year’s version.
Insurance CompaniesSalisbury Post

Facing personnel deficiencies, local fire departments request tax rate increases

SALISBURY — For the first time ever, the West Rowan Volunteer Fire Department may pay several part-time firefighters. Utilizing creative scheduling, the department for years has relied on dozens of dedicated volunteers who responded to house fires, brush fires, wrecks and medical emergencies on their weekends or days off from full-time jobs. But relying solely on volunteers, Fire Chief John Morrison said, is getting harder to do.
GovernmentSalisbury Post

RSS talks first steps for new federal relief totaling $66 million

SALISBURY — Federal relief totaling about half of Rowan-Salisbury School’s operations budget is up for grabs to address the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on students. Director of Federal Programs Jerri Hunt walked the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education through the $66 million for which the district is eligible. The funding will come from $167 billion in federal relief split between two packages passed by congress in December and March.
GovernmentSalisbury Post

Editorial: Make more substantial progress on bond referendum

Salisbury Fire Chief Bob Parnell described it as “groundbreaking and lifesaving.” County Commissioners Vice Chairman Jim Greene called it one of the most important votes he’d taken in his time in office. There’s was no need for Rowan County to “stay poor” when opportunity was just a “yes” vote away, said Rowan-Cabarrus Community College President Carol Spalding.
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

Darts and Laurels: New job portal needed

Laurel to the Rowan County Economic Development Commission for creating a tool to pull job listings from across the internet into one portal for local job seekers. The portal, available at rowanedc.com/work-in-rowan, was made possible by donations to the Forward Rowan campaign by Johnson Concrete Products and the Salisbury Rowan Community Foundation. Local newspapers (in print and online) have been the best ways to advertise local jobs to local people for decades, particularly when there’s a large number of openings, but employers decided years ago to mostly rely on national and international websites to look for recruits. That’s why a website like the EDC’s jobs portal is needed. It constantly scans publicly posted job listings on sites such as LinkedIn and Indeed and aggregates them in one place. With seemingly more job openings than applicants, it’s particularly good for job seekers who are hoping to stay close to home for their next gig.
GovernmentSalisbury Post

Ask Us: What happened to work on South Fulton Street home?

SALISBURY — A group of neighbors says it’s curious about the status of a house at 1408 South Fulton St., which sits across from a water tower and within eyesight of Maupin Avenue Presbyterian Church. The house, says Historic Salisbury Foundation Executive Director Sada Stewart, was stabilized with help from...
GovernmentSalisbury Post

Biz Roundup: Application process now open for Rowan Chamber’s 29th Leadership Rowan class

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications and nominations for the 29th Leadership Rowan class. Leadership Rowan is a nine-month program that gives participants to learn about the local community and meet key business leaders. For one day each month, participants get an in-depth view of community issues, develop skills necessary to assume leadership roles and are exposed to community involvement opportunities.