Legendary Comics Launches Young Adult Imprint with 5 OGNs

By Eric Diaz
nerdist.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Young Adult category is more popular than ever with various series burning up the bestseller lists every week. The world of YA has also found great success in the world of comic book storytelling too. And now Legendary Comics is forming a new Young Adult imprint, called Legendary YA. This new imprint sets out to tell untold, original, character-driven stories. All of them across myriad genres from emerging and veteran artists.

Shakespeare
