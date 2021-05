Beginning Monday, capacity at large venues in Massachusetts will more than double as part of the state's coronavirus re-opening plan. As part of Step 4, Phase 1, both indoor and outdoor venues such as the TD Garden and Fenway Park will be allowed to admit fans at 25% of their regular capacities, up from 12%. This means just under 5,000 fans will be allowed to cheer on the Bruins and Celtics as the postseason gets underway, while a little more than 9,000 fans will be able to see the team with baseball's best record in-person.