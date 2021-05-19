newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Top Democrat: We thought McCarthy had endorsed Jan. 6 commission

By Mike Lillis
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 7 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ndbcf_0a4qMx8b00

The Democrat who negotiated the bipartisan bill creating a commission to investigate the Capitol attack of Jan. 6 suggested Wednesday that GOP leaders had endorsed the legislation, only to backtrack later for political reasons.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, spent months in fragile negotiations with Rep. John Katko (N.Y.), the panel's senior Republican, to seal a deal on the proposal, which would create an outside panel, modeled on the 9/11 Commission, to examine the violent rampage of Jan. 6.

Finalized Friday, the bill is set to hit the floor Wednesday evening.

Thompson said Republican leaders were actively involved throughout those talks, leaving the negotiators to think they were ready to sign off on the final product.

"From the beginning, leadership on the Republican and Democratic side was kept informed as to what John and I [were] involved in. But more importantly, leadership weighed in and made suggestions as to how it could be improved, what we needed to take out," Thompson told reporters in the Capitol.

"The ranking member and I spent many hours working back and forth getting to this point of accepting the document," he added. "And in principle we thought we actually had agreement on all sides."

Yet the debate over the bipartisan bill took a quick partisan turn Tuesday, when House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced his opposition. McCarthy has demanded that the outside panel not limit its investigation to the Jan. 6 attack, which was carried out by supporters of former President Trump , but expand its lens to include other incidents of political violence associated with liberal groups.

“Given the political misdirections that have marred this process, given the now duplicative and potentially counterproductive nature of this effort, and given the Speaker’s shortsighted scope that does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America, I cannot support this legislation,” he said Tuesday in a statement.

Initially, GOP leaders said they would not urge their members to vote on the bill one way or the other. But they reversed course Tuesday evening, when the office of Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) released a notice recommending Republicans vote against the bill, saying it's too limited in scope and would duplicate other ongoing investigations into the attack.

Trump added his voice Tuesday night, calling the commission a "Democratic trap" and urging all Republicans to oppose the measure.

"Hopefully, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are listening!" Trump said in a statement.

Katko has vowed to press on, characterizing his bill as "a solid, fair agreement" that marked "a dramatic improvement" over earlier versions he deemed more political.

But behind the calm public statements, colleagues say, Katko is furious that leaders left him dangling.

“Katko feels like he's been thrown under the bus,” one House Republican told The Hill on Tuesday. “I think he feels frustrated he was given a direction to go in and had the rug pulled out from under him.”

Democrats, according to Thompson, were equally stunned by the opposition from GOP leaders, who had endorsed the idea of creating a 9/11-style commission since the earliest days after the Jan. 6 attack. Thompson also disputed McCarthy's criticisms that Pelosi and Democrats had kept him in the dark through most of the drafting process.

"It was as big a shock to the Speaker and all of us that our minority leader had not — well, he even said he had not seen it. Which we have letters from him responding to it. So it's not like he hadn't seen it," Thompson said.

"It's unfortunate that the minority leader has, at the last moment, raised issues that basically we had gone past, and there was no issue on his part," he added. "But I guess that's politics."

A McCarthy spokesman did not respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

Despite the GOP opposition, the proposal is expected to sail through the House on Wednesday evening, with support from a small group of Republicans. Its fate is less certain in the Senate, where Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said he'll vote against the measure. McConnell's opposition raises questions about whether the bill can win the 10 GOP votes to send it to President Biden 's desk.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

214K+
Followers
20K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
John Katko
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Steve Scalise
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans#Republican Leaders#Gop Leaders#Backtrack#The 9 11 Commission#Democratic#House#Senate#Rep John Katko#Rep Bennie Thompson#Legislation#President Biden#Liberal Groups#R La#R Ky#R Calif#D Miss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Washington GovernmentHeraldNet

Saunders: Trump is running, regardless of outcome for GOP

Let’s not kid ourselves. Former — yes, former — President Trump wants to run for president in 2024, and so he shall. The story some Republicans like to tell themselves — that Trump will not run again for the White House because he knows he can’t win and he’s smart enough to see the glory in being a GOP kingmaker — is wishful thinking.
Congress & CourtsKilleen Daily Herald

Analysis: Cheney promises to fight on, while McCarthy covets the speakership

WASHINGTON — Liz Cheney’s tenure as House Republican Conference chair ended on the order of her colleague and onetime ally, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Cheney took her principled stand, she said, to deny Donald Trump another shot at the presidency. McCarthy’s intolerance for that stand showed his single-minded focus is on becoming speaker.
Congress & CourtsThe Spokesman-Review

Carl P. Leubsdorf: Why we don’t yet have a Jan. 6 commission

One of the greatest failings of Congress is its inability to confront the institutional challenges affecting the country’s political system in general – and itself in particular. Internal congressional procedures, despite periodic reform attempts, remain cumbersome and inefficient, subject to manipulation by the whims of each successive majority. For the...
Congress & CourtsMarietta Daily Journal

OPINION: Can a Jan. 6 commission slow GOP gaslighting?

May 16—In the same week when more and more Republican lawmakers were making light of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — one Georgia representative even saying it looked to him like "a normal tourist visit" — top Democratic and Republican members of the House Homeland Security Committee reached agreement on legislation to form a 9/11-style bipartisan Jan. 6 commission to investigate the riot and insurrection.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Liz Cheney: McCarthy and Stefanik Are Complicit in Spreading the ‘Big Lie’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) called out House Republican leadership on Sunday morning, claiming they are complicit in spreading former President Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Appearing on Fox News Sunday just days after she was replaced as the House Republican conference chair by Trump loyalist Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who recently said the GOP was “unified in working with” Trump, Cheney recounted recent comments she made to her colleagues.
U.S. PoliticsAllentown Morning Call

Readers React: A disgraceful group of GOP leaders

Can the Republican leadership get any worse than what they have become over the last 12 years? I am not certain, but I am sure they will find a way. It is a party led by people such as Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, Jim Jordan and, of course, the one and only Donald Trump. I can’t think of a more dishonest and disgraceful group of so-called leaders in my lifetime. And I am 63.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP resistance to campaign finance reforms shows disregard for US voters

At a Senate hearing last week on the For the People Act, the landmark democracy reform bill that passed the House in March and is now pending in the Senate, opponents of the bill repeatedly attacked provisions that would overhaul the Federal Election Commission, our nation’s troubled campaign finance regulator. The FEC reform provisions drew more ire than any of the bill’s other campaign finance reforms, with Senators predicting that the agency would become a “partisan weapon,” to quote Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) that Democrats would use to persecute Republicans.
Arizona GovernmentPosted by
The Hill

Juan Williams: The GOP's losing bet on Trump

Alice had to deal with the Mad Hatter in Wonderland. Dorothy was surrounded by Munchkins in Oz. Now politics is speeding into absurdity. Let’s start in Arizona. The GOP-controlled Arizona state Senate hired a group called “Cyber Ninjas,” run by a man with an apparent fondness for conspiracy theories, to do an “audit” of ballots cast in the presidential election in the state’s biggest county.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Why 'moving on' from the Republicans' Big Lie isn't an option

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) sat down with NBC News' Chuck Todd to talk about the state of his party and his perspective on what led to Rep. Liz Cheney's (R-Wyo.) ouster from the House Republican leadership. The Texas Republican argued, for example, "She refuses to apologize, which is fine. I don't think she should. But then she demands that everybody else does."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Liz Cheney rips Kevin McCarthy for withholding 'important information' about Capitol riot

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Sunday suggested that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is withholding "important information" about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. During an interview on Fox News, Cheney told host Chris Wallace that she was ousted from Republican leadership because she refused to be "complicit" in spreading former President Donald Trump's so-called "Big Lie" about the 2020 election being stolen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

Beware the lessons of Joe McCarthy and his house of lies

May 17 (UPI) -- If Charles Dickens' best of times could be magically transplanted to the United States, what would that world look like? It is an understatement that Republicans and Democrats have diametrically opposed views on virtually every issue. Hence, it is self-evident how Republicans and Democrats would see the best of times.