Lake Charles, LA

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 3:30 pm 5.19.21

By Dawn Burleigh
Orange Leader
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service is expecting another round of showers and thunderstorms tonight. Rain totals will be less than two inches in most places. The next round of showers and thunderstorms will be late Thursday afternoon into the evening. Two to four inches of rain is possible. Because of all...

www.orangeleader.com
LIVE WEATHER BLOG: Weather alerts and flooding updates

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We are currently tracking severe weather in our area. Flash Flood Emergency issued for Lake Charles, Moss Bluff and Prien until 4:45 p.m. Tornado Warning issued for the following areas until 2:45 p.m.:. Lake Charles. Moss Bluff. Goosport. Special Marine warning issued from Intracoastal City...
Area under severe thunderstorm, flash flood warning

Today marks the first of several periods of heavy rain and storms through the week, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. Rain chances will wind down to scattered storms tonight, before returning with another batch of heavy rains tomorrow. Severe thunderstorm and flash flooding warnings remain in...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms this morning, unsettled weather last much of the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - You’ll need to bring back the rain gear as you are heading off to work and school this morning as scattered showers and storms continue to move in from the west this morning. The good news is that it won’t be raining all day as we can expect a few breaks as we head late morning into the early afternoon, but the showers and storms won’t be going anywhere in a hurry as unsettled weather last all week.
Photos: Major flooding throughout Lake Charles area Monday

LAKE CHARLES - Heavy rainfall brought widespread flooding to parts of southwest Louisiana Monday. Check here for photos and videos from around the Lake Charles area Monday. The National Weather Service reported several inches of rain in the area around noon, including more than seven inches in Moss Bluff, just north of Lake Charles.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu, Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Calcasieu; Cameron The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northwestern Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana Central Jefferson County in southeastern Texas Southern Orange County in southeastern Texas * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 940 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Vidor, Bridge City, West Orange, Sabine National Wildlife, Johnsons Bayou, Central Gardens, Sabine Pass, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Rose City, Orangefield, Pinehurst, Southeast Texas Regional Airport, Port Acres and Hackberry. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flash Flood Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northeastern Hardin County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 219 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 6 and 10 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lumberton, Silsbee, Fields, Deweyville, De Quincy, Singer, Buna, Ragley, Evadale, Dry Creek, Bancroft, Old Salem, Lunita, Devils Pocket, Bivens, Wrights Settlement, Oretta, Longville and Caney Head. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Flash Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Calcasieu; Jefferson Davis The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northwestern Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 1241 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Iowa and Lebleu Settlement. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Tornado Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Calcasieu The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 214 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lake Charles Regional Airport, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Holmwood around 235 PM CDT. Lake Charles around 245 PM CDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 31 and 40. Interstate 210 between mile markers 6 and 12. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calcasieu; Jefferson Davis The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana Eastern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1114 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Charles Regional Airport, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Westlake, Welsh, Iowa, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Moss Bluff, Lebleu Settlement, Holmwood, Topsy, Carlyss and Lacassine. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 26 and 52. Interstate 210 between mile markers 1 and 12. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calcasieu A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL JEFFERSON DAVIS AND EASTERN CALCASIEU PARISHES At 1134 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Charles, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Westlake, Welsh, Iowa, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Moss Bluff, Lebleu Settlement, Holmwood, Topsy and Lacassine. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Heavy rains hammer western Louisiana with more to come

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Heavy rains in western Louisiana flooded streets, left cars stranded and heightened worries in a region hammered by two hurricanes last year and a deep freeze this winter. The National Weather Service said between five and 12 inches (12-30 centimeters) of rain had already fallen...
Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments advises motorists that the majority of state roadways, except for the interstate, in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish are experiencing high water and may not be safe to pass. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering and exiting the interstate as ramps may have high water. Drivers are urged not to drive unless necessary.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny start the weekend before a heavy rain threat next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Well it’s like déjà vu as the models are once again predicting a multi-day rainy scenario for much of next week, so use the weekend to enjoy what Mother Nature has to offer. A beautiful Friday evening is in store with temperatures falling through the 70s and 60s overnight. Saturday starts off with some sunshine early although a few afternoon clouds will begin moving later in the day. Don’t let that stop you from getting out though as there will no rain concerns and temperatures will warm well into the 80s.