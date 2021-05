As an outside observer to the process, I thought the White Sox hiring of Tony La Russa was absurd. Yes, he has the track record and gravitas and he was undoubtedly good at his job when he had it, but ten years removed from the dugout is a meaningful thing in the current era. Throw in the fact that the White Sox had put together such a young and exciting roster with a blend of talents, the fact that the hiring process seemed to amount to the owner saying “hire my friend and that’s that,” and you have a recipe for – at best – a challenging adjustment process.