15 more people have received new positive test results for COVID-19 in Douglas County, as of Thursday. An update from the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said the total number of cases is now at 3,281. Of those, 3,122 are people that have received positive test results and 159 are presumptive. There have been 70 deaths. 14 Douglas County COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 8 locally and 6 outside the area. 117 people are in isolation. 301 people are in quarantine. That means the staff with the Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 418 people that are either in isolation or quarantine. That is a drop of 55 people since Wednesday.