Crime & Safety

CMPD Locates More Than 150 Missing Youth In Special Operation

WFAE
Posted by 
WFAE
WFAE
 8 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has located more than 150 missing teens and children in a special operation with the U.S. Marshals Service and other community organizations. The investigation dubbed "Operation Carolina Homecoming" focused on finding children who had been missing for a prolonged period of time and who had remained...

WFAE

WFAE

ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

