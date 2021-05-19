newsbreak-logo
WWE

WWE Releases Jessamyn Duke

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 7 hours ago
Jessamyn Duke was released by WWE on Wednesday, May 19. Mike Johnson at PWInsider first reported the news, which was confirmed by Fightful. Duke had not wrestled for WWE since December 2019 when she teamed with Dakota Kai & Marina Shafir at an NXT live event. She was briefly part of Raw Underground in August 2020, but was once again off television once Raw Underground went by the wayside.

Fightful

Fightful

