What It’s Really Like to Try Going ‘Zero-Waste’

There’s a time in any home cook’s life when we realize something must change. For me that came when my trash bag weighed in at 21 pounds—after two days. I consider myself a person who tries to do right by the planet. But after noticing just how much garbage my two-person household was generating, I knew I had work to do. The plan was to go zero-waste—a lifestyle that aims to keep trash out of landfills and reduce as much food-related refuse as possible—and to get there in two weeks.