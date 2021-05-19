newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

What It’s Really Like to Try Going ‘Zero-Waste’

By Kayla Stewart
Vegetarian Times
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a time in any home cook’s life when we realize something must change. For me that came when my trash bag weighed in at 21 pounds—after two days. I consider myself a person who tries to do right by the planet. But after noticing just how much garbage my two-person household was generating, I knew I had work to do. The plan was to go zero-waste—a lifestyle that aims to keep trash out of landfills and reduce as much food-related refuse as possible—and to get there in two weeks.

www.vegetariantimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Waste#Zero Waste#Vegetables#Noodle#Food Packaging#Household Waste#Baby Food#Grocery Shopping#American#Indonesian#Trash#Leftover Ingredients#Landfills#Chef#Dish Towels#Fresh Veggies#Paper Towel Rolls#Cloth Napkins#Takeout Sauces#Stir Fries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
KBZK News

Creating a zero-waste home

Creating a zero-waste life is easier than you think, as we all work to live a life that's friendlier to the environment. We sat down with an expert, Julie Fathy to discuss easy steps to transition your home.
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Zero-Waste Mascaras

Izzy Zero Waste Beauty launches the world's first zero-waste mascara, boasting reusable, recyclable, and certified CarbonNeutral packaging. The subscription-based beauty brand's newest product arrives in a sleek silver mascara tube made from long-lasting, medical-grade stainless steel. This design is made to be cleaned and refilled over 10,000 times. Before each...
EnvironmentHerald-Citizen

Striving to achieve zero waste

Lots of people have heard about zero waste and are doing the best they can to achieve that goal. Zero waste means that you do not throw much (or anything) into the garbage. You find other ways to …
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Here's What A Sauce Reduction Really Means

There are many ways to make incredible sauces, and when you're in a pinch, you can even make marinara sauce in just 15 minutes. But what about when you want to get fancy for a dinner party or just for fun? Often, sauce recipes call for a liquid reduction, and if you have the time, this can make your sauce shine.
MakeupTrendHunter.com

Zero-Waste Eyeliners

Environmentally conscious consumers are eager to make more sustainable swaps in all areas of their lives, especially the beauty products they use, and Sprout World is introducing a zero-waste eyeliner that creates wildflowers after use. The plantable eyeliner is an alternative to traditional cosmetics and the product itself is made with natural oils, and it's packaged within a pencil made from certified wood with a biodegradable cellulose cap. The cap portion of the pencil contains wildflower seeds, so that the pencil stub can eventually be planted at the end of its useful life as a makeup product.
Maine SocietySeacoast Online

Hannaford’s zero-waste initiative helps stock York, Kittery food pantries

YORK, Maine — Hannaford Supermarkets recently announced its stores have achieved a long-term sustainability goal: sending no food waste to landfills. With 183 stores across New York and New England, including 63 in Maine, hitting that goal meant keeping 65 million pounds of food from going to landfills in 2020, according to the company.
Lifestylethetrek.co

Hiawassee: What’s in a Zero?

Getting to Hiawassee was a nice milestone, but the timing of how my unofficial group made it to town meant that I would be taking a full zero at the Hostel Around the Bend. This was another lovely hostel. The bunk room was $40/night and included showers, laundry, and use of the common areas. They also have a nice closet full of loaner clothes if you need to be decent when you go to town.
Healthhealthdigest.com

What It Really Means When Your Breath Smells Like Metal

If you've recently received some less than flattering feedback that your breath smells like metal, or you can smell it yourself, then there could be a simple explanation. According to WebMD, a metallic taste in your mouth or breath smell is often temporary and will clear up on its own. But until then, you might want to figure out what could be the cause of this unusual smell.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Do This To Keep Your Bananas From Browning Quickly

You buy a large bunch of bananas with the best intentions of enjoying them every day. You manage to have just one or two at the peak of perfect yellow ripeness. The next time you look, they're all a yucky shade of brown. You already have a freezer full of black bananas for when you finally get around to making banana bread, so you sadly toss that bunch out in the trash or compost. Turns out, you may be storing your bananas wrong.
Environmentamericansalon.com

Izzy Zero Waste Reimagines How Consumers Interact with Product Waste

The recently launched beauty brand is the first fully reusable and sustainable D2C beauty brand. Consumers use the mascara and send back the empty tubes to the company to be cleaned and reused. Morphe has partnered with Coca-Cola for another collaboration that features an eyeshadow palette, four lip glosses, a...
WorkoutsLifehacker

What to Do on Your 'Rest' Days So They Don't Feel Like a Waste

Workout programs are typically organized by the week. You might lift weights on a three-day program, or a five-day program, for example, leaving the days in between as “rest” days. But what does resting really mean? You don’t have to just chill on the couch those days; you have options.
Petsbusinessnewswales.com

Anglesey Sea Zoo: What’s your Net Zero Journey?

Anglesey Sea Zoo is a unique aquarium with over 40 tanks displaying the best of British marine wildlife, showcasing and conserving fascinating creatures from around the coasts of the UK. In this short video, Frankie Hobro, the Director and Owner of Anglesey Sea Zoo talks about the positive impact that...
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Waste-Reducing Cooking Series

Hellmann's is working with Prue Leith and Dr Rupy Aujla on a new branded series called Cook Clever, Waste Less with Prue & Rupy that helps families reduce food waste at home. The series on Channel 4 has the potential to help families make the most of what's in their kitchen and save money in the process.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

NemeN's Unveils Eco-Friendly SS21 "ZERO WASTE" Collection

NemeN has just unveiled an eco-friendly Spring/Summer 2021 collection, aptly dubbed “ZERO WASTE.” This new lookbook arrives just two weeks after showcasing a collaboration with PUMA. The collection features an expansive lineup of hi-tech garments, made light and breathable. Each piece has been constructed from leftover fabrics, stringing together a...
RecipesFood & Wine

Creamy Vegan Pasta with Greens, Peas, and Lemon Zest

Add desired amount of salt to boiling water. Stir leeks into boiling water; cook, stirring occasionally, 2 minutes. Add chard and spinach; cook, stirring occasionally, until very tender and deep green, about 1 minute, 30 seconds. Remove from heat. Using a spider, remove leek mixture from water, and hold over pot for a few seconds to drain completely. Transfer drained leek mixture to a blender. Reserve cooking water in pot.
Food & DrinksClean Eating

5 Health Benefits of Chai Tea

Aromatic, a little spicy and wonderfully fragrant with notes of cinnamon and ginger, sometimes there’s nothing more inviting than a mug of chai tea. This black tea combines warm flavors with a kick of energy-boosting caffeine, offering a smoothness that’s hard to get from your morning coffee. Chai, a Hindi word that translates to “tea”, has been a staple in India for thousands of years – but today, in North America, it’s often called chai tea. No matter what you call this hot beverage, it’s always a black tea combined with warming spices. And in addition to its delicious taste, there’s another reason to choose chai: it’s great for your health.
DietsSeattle Times

Play with pulses for International Mediterranean Diet Month

Pulses — dry beans, chickpeas, lentils and dry peas — have been part of the human diet for more than 10,000 years. They have a long tradition as a staple food of some of the healthiest diets in the world, including the Mediterranean diet. You may be more familiar with the term “legume” when thinking of beans, but that technically refers to the whole plant, pods and all, while “pulse” refers just to the edible dried seed. The word “pulse” comes from the Latin word “puls,” meaning thick soup.
Food & Drinkshalfbakedharvest.com

Sheet Pan Jalapeño Pineapple Shrimp Tacos with Cilantro Garlic Sauce.

My new go-to weeknight tacos, Sheet Pan Jalapeño Pineapple Shrimp Tacos with Cilantro Garlic Sauce. Spicy roasted shrimp and sweet pineapple stuffed into warmed tortillas with a creamy, roasted garlic sauce, crunchy slaw, and avocado. The spicy tropical shrimp tacos made all on just one sheet pan and in under 30 minutes. These tacos are quick, simple, healthy, and so delicious!