Changes made in Sedgwick County’s COVID-19 recommendations
Sedgwick County commissioners have approved changes in health recommendations for the COVID-19 pandemic. Under new wording in a county resolution, the county is strongly encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they are eligible, and businesses are encouraged to use their best judgment on requiring masks and social distancing. This is part of a resolution that was approved in March, and it will expire on June 22nd.www.classiccountry1070.com