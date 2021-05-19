newsbreak-logo
Changes made in Sedgwick County’s COVID-19 recommendations

 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSedgwick County commissioners have approved changes in health recommendations for the COVID-19 pandemic. Under new wording in a county resolution, the county is strongly encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they are eligible, and businesses are encouraged to use their best judgment on requiring masks and social distancing. This is part of a resolution that was approved in March, and it will expire on June 22nd.

