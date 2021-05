A 14-year-old Mount Shasta girl who had been missing since Sunday was located and reunited with her mother, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday morning. "Cali is home and safe," said the teen's mom, Traci Long in a Facebook message announcing her return. "Thanks for all of the community support! Could not have found her without help from everyone! I am truly overwhelmed by the love and compassion. Very proud to be a member of this community."