Suspect still sought 1 year after Wichita homicide

Cover picture for the articleCrime Stoppers is asking for any information that can held find a man wanted for a murder that happened one year ago. Marcus Sain was killed on May 20, of 2020, during a drug deal at an apartment complex near Lincoln and Webb. Three suspects have been identified and two of them have been found. Nathaniel Saunders and Malcolm Ganther and currently in custody on multiple charges, include first-degree murder. These suspects were identified thanks to information from the public.

