Chippewa Falls man arrested/accused of sexually assaulting two children

On Monday, May 10, at 11:01 am the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call reporting an accident just occurred on Hwy 29 involving a semi tractor-trailer and a passenger car. The information reported was that the accident occurred in the east bound lane of Hwy 29 near mile marker 83 just west of 190th Street. Upon arrival Sheriff Deputies spoke a number of witnesses who indicated the red Chevrolet Monte Carlo, foreground, was west bound on Hwy 29 when it crossed over into the median, then traveled into the east bound lane striking an east bound semi-tractor and trailer, on its side in the background. The occupants of the Monte Carlo, a 38-year-old female and her 13-year-old son from Cadott, were ejected from their vehicle. The two occupants were found deceased. The driver of the semi was not injured. Names have been withheld pending notification of family. The Wisconsin State Patrol, the Chippewa County Coroner’s Office and the Chippewa Fire District assisted the sheriff’s department at the scene and with the investigation.