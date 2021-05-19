newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin Crime & Safety

Chippewa Falls man arrested/accused of sexually assaulting two children

By CHIPPEWA HERALD STAFF
Chippewa Herald
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA 61-year-old man has been arrested in Chippewa County after he was accused of sexually assaulting two children. Glen A. Kirckof, no address available, faces possible charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child and repeated sexual assault. He appeared in Chippewa County Court on Friday for a bond hearing, and he later posted a $5,000 cash bond. He will return to court Wednesday.

chippewa.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chippewa County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Chippewa County, WI
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Chippewa Falls, WI
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Accused Of Assault#The Assault#County Sheriff#Chippewa County Court#Man#Hearing#Faces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Wisconsin Crime & SafetyWJFW-TV

Wisconsin woman arrested for drugs with 5 children in car

Hixton - Authorities say a western Wisconsin woman was arrested for allegedly taking illegal drugs while driving with five children in the car. The girl gave updates on her location, which the father relayed to the state patrol. Troopers pulled the vehicle over near Hixton, about 130 miles from the Twin Cities, WCCO-TV reported.
Wisconsin Crime & Safetycwbradio.com

Wisconsin Woman Arrested for 2nd OUI

A Wisconsin woman was arrested for her 2nd OUI Saturday morning with children in the vehicle. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, they received a call from a father asking for a check on his children. He stated his 12-year-old daughter was texting him about adults using drugs in the vehicle they were in.
Wisconsin Crime & SafetyPosted by
KARE 11

AMBER ALERT: Missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Menomonie, Wisconsin

MENOMONIE, Wis. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Sunday morning in Menomonie, Wisconsin. According to the Menomonie Police Department, Samantha Stephenson was last seen in the late morning hours Sunday on foot wearing a white Rick and Morty hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and no shoes. Officials say Samantha is 5-foot-3, with blue eyes, brown hair and was wearing glasses.
Wisconsin Crime & SafetyPosted by
Leader-Telegram

Woman jailed for writing multiple fake checks

CHIPPEWA FALLS -- A Lake Hallie woman convicted of writing numerous fake checks at area banks last summer, then withdrew the money, will serve a 20-day jail sentence. Jennifer R. Lanners, 30, 3487 S. Joles Parkway, pleaded no contest Tuesday in Chippewa County Court to fraud against a financial institution. Charges of wire fraud, forgery, bail jumping and resisting or obstructing an officer were read-in and dismissed.
Wisconsin Crime & SafetyPosted by
Leader-Telegram

Identities released of two crash victims

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk has released the identities of the two rural Cadott residents killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday on Highway 29, east of Chippewa Falls. Camellia F. Kelch, 38, and her 13-year-old son, Isaiah P. Kelch, of 25971 50th Ave., were both pronounced deceased...
Wisconsin Crime & SafetyLeader-Telegram

CF woman arrested for drunk driving, child in car

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls woman has been charged with her fourth drunken-driving offense after she was arrested with her 10-year-old son in her vehicle March 27, shortly after getting into an altercation with her ex-husband. Lori A. Rasmus, 44, 1523 Bergman Road, was charged in Chippewa County Court...
Wisconsin Crime & Safetybloomeradvance.com

Double Fatality On Hwy 29 Monday Morning

On Monday, May 10, at 11:01 am the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call reporting an accident just occurred on Hwy 29 involving a semi tractor-trailer and a passenger car. The information reported was that the accident occurred in the east bound lane of Hwy 29 near mile marker 83 just west of 190th Street. Upon arrival Sheriff Deputies spoke a number of witnesses who indicated the red Chevrolet Monte Carlo, foreground, was west bound on Hwy 29 when it crossed over into the median, then traveled into the east bound lane striking an east bound semi-tractor and trailer, on its side in the background. The occupants of the Monte Carlo, a 38-year-old female and her 13-year-old son from Cadott, were ejected from their vehicle. The two occupants were found deceased. The driver of the semi was not injured. Names have been withheld pending notification of family. The Wisconsin State Patrol, the Chippewa County Coroner’s Office and the Chippewa Fire District assisted the sheriff’s department at the scene and with the investigation.
Wisconsin Crime & SafetyLadysmith News

Two dead in crash west of Cadott

Two individuals were killed in a crash Monday morning on Wis. 29 in Chippewa County. The May 10 crash was reported at 11.01 a.m. on Wis;. 29, east of 190th Street in the town of Lafayette. A 38-year-old female and her 13-year-old son from rural Cadott were killed. The driver...
Wisconsin Crime & SafetyPosted by
Leader-Telegram

Two dead in Highway 29 crash

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Two rural Cadott residents died after their vehicle crashed into a semitrailer truck Monday on Highway 29 near Chippewa Falls. The deceased are a 38-year-old woman and her 13-year-old son, according to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk. The accident occurred at 11:01 a.m. near 190th Street in...
Wisconsin Crime & SafetyChippewa Herald

Eau Claire man to serve six months in jail for driving car through several yards, striking tree

An Eau Claire man will serve at least six months in jail after he reportedly drove his car into several yards and struck a tree in June 2019. Bruce C. Jensen, 56, 1513 Howard Ave., pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety in Chippewa County Court. Jensen was initially charged with seventh-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, which carries a mandatory minimum of three years in prison.
Wisconsin Crime & SafetyChippewa Herald

New Auburn man to serve 60 days in jail for fourth drunken-driving offense

A New Auburn man will serve 60 days in jail after he pleaded guilty Wednesday to his fourth drunken-driving offense. Leonard F. Pearson, 55, 340 N. Old 53, pleaded guilty to fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated in Chippewa County Court. Judge Steve Gibbs ordered a one-year jail sentence, but 305 days were imposed-and-stayed. He must report to jail within the next 60 days to serve the other 60 days.