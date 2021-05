Personal Support Workers (PSWs) are healthcare professionals who provide support and care to seniors and individuals recovering from surgery or an illness. PSWs are compassionate by nature and have an intuitive desire to help others. You can find PSWs working in hospitals, long-term care homes, community centres, and private residences. The type of care that PSWs provide to seniors can drastically improve the quality of their Clients' lives and loved ones. PSWs often don't receive the amount of credit that they should. Unless you're directly affected by what PSWs provide, you might not understand how incredibly essential such hard-working people are to millions of seniors.