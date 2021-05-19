NBA 2K21 MyTeam Season 7 Gets New Moments Agenda Group, Spotlight Sim Challenges for Invincible Bill Russell

Mike Gorman, Paul Pierce, Bill Russell, Hockey Hall of Fame, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. As expected Paul Pierce received word he was officially part of the 2021 Hall of Fame class yesterday. Bill Russell also got the word that he will be inducted as a coach into the Hall as well. Today we got a Celtics Hall of Fame bonus announcement as word came out this afternoon that Mike Gorman will also join these legends in this year's class. Gorman will join just a few other broadcasters to ever make it to the Basketball Hall of Fame. Of course this honor is well deserved for the Celtics voice of the past 40 years.