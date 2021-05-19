NBA 2K21 MyTeam Season 7 Gets New Moments Agenda Group, Spotlight Sim Challenges for Invincible Bill Russell
NBA 2K21 MyTeam Season 7 is known as Full Throttle and features loads of content for MyTeam fans to enjoy. As of Wednesday, they received a bunch more, thanks to the addition of a new Moments Agenda Group and over 160 Spotlight Sim Challenges. They’ll bring some intriguing rewards, specifically when it comes to the Spotlight Sim, as gamers can earn an Invincible card featuring Hall of Famer Bill Russell.www.vgr.com