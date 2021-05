Disney Springs® Resort Area Hotels in Walt Disney World® Resort is happy to recognize educators and first responders by offering them special hotel rates to enjoy all the magic they may have missed in the last year. This past year, educators have found ways to keep connection and creativity alive in any arena they were presented, while first responders have worked tirelessly to keep people safe and healthy. To honor their hard work the Disney Springs® Resort Area Hotels which include B RESORT & SPA, DOUBLE TREE SUITES BY HILTON, HILTON ORLANDO BUENA VISTA PALACE, HILTON ORLANDO LAKE BUENA VISTA, HOLIDAY INNand WYNDHAM GARDEN INN LAKE BUENA VISTA, are giving them an exclusive offer starting at $79 per night.