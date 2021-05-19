newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The AfterShokz Aeropex Are Great for the Kitchen and Staying Alert

By Alejandro Medellin
The Inventory
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCooking is a passion of mine and I like to use that time to catch up on podcasts. Maybe it’s a symptom of the always-on mentality of today, but this is a good time for me to make progress on my podcast backlog. On days when my chef’s knife feels like a weight rather than a tool, being able to listen to a podcast is all the motivation I need. And when I’ve let the dishes pile up, the excuse of a great episode is all that’s between me and a clean kitchen.

theinventory.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Wireless Earbuds#Open Kitchen#Work Time#Working Life#Long Life#Aftershokz Faq#Npr#Fresh Air#Amazon Cooking#Jabra#Cleaning#Regular Headphones#Podcasts#Aeropex Headphones#Wearing Earplugs#Traditional Headphones#Chef#Battery Life#Transducers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
SONY
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
Related
Food & DrinksPine And Lakes News

Health Fusion: The 'nappuccino' and how it can help you stay alert

Asplund mentioned another type of nap that I find to be very intriguing. He calls it the "nappuccino." "We do this with special ops in the military and with our drone pilots in the Air Force," says Asplund. "We give them a caffeine supplement or small cup of coffee, then they take a power nap."
ElectronicsKitchen and Bath Design News

Touchless Kitchen Faucets

Three new touchless kitchen faucets that turn on and off without the need to touch the faucet handle have been added to the Speakman offering. The faucets are activated by holding a dish or a hand in front of a discrete sensor, with technology that stops the water flow after two minutes. Included in the lineup is the Neo Sensor Spring Kitchen Faucet, which features brass construction and is available in Polished Chrome, Stainless Steel, Matte Black and Brushed Bronze.
PetsIGN

The Duke's Kitchen

While making your way through Resident Evil Village's story, you'll come across numerous different animals that you can kill and bring back to The Duke. With these, he can cook up meals with a variety of different benefits, including increasing your health or movement speed. This section of IGN's Resident Evil Village Wiki Guide details what each meal is, what you need, and what benefits it has.
Recipesthehustle.co

A wave of robots are hitting the kitchen

In case you were wondering, this is what a salad-making robot looks like (Source: Chowbotics) They can’t instantly whip up an Earl Grey or pasta al fiorella like the “Star Trek” replicator, but robot chefs are having a moment. Chef Robotics — a startup creating a robot to handle commercial...
Recipesapppicker.com

Kitchen Stories Recipes

With all the apps available in the cooking category it’s easy for some of the best ones to get lost in the shuffle. Do yourself a favor and download Kitchen Stories, because it’s one of the best free cooking apps you will come across in the App Store. There is...
ElectronicsAsbury Park Press

The Best Buy 3-day sale is back with huge price cuts on TVs, headphones and more

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. When it comes to tech, Best Buy is a retailer that's top of mind. The store offers a fabulous, diverse selection of everything from big-screen TVs and speakers for your living room to laptops and computers for your home office. Better yet, there are some huge savings in all of these categories right now thanks to the return of the company's three-day sale.
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Bluvy: 10″ Android Shower Gadget with Bluetooth, UVC

Meet the Bluvy: a smart shower gadget with a 10″ touchscreen display, Bluetooth speakers, UVC lights and Android. It serves as a fogless mirror, so you can shave in the shower conveniently. It also lets you zoom in to get a closer look. More gadgets like this: here. The Bluvy...
ElectronicsPosted by
IndieWire

6 Great Soundbars That Will Cost You Less Than $100

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. When customizing a home theater, audiophiles are often torn between sound quality and...
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Slideout Kitchen Cooktops

Gökçe Nafak has reimagined induction cooktops with the portable Fortido Induction Cooker. Any chef knows that there is never such a thing as too much kitchen space. Typically, cooktops take up a large chunk of the kitchen. This portable cooktop design features a third slideout cooktop to save space and give cooks the freedom of using three cooktops at once.
Remodelista

Kitchen of the Week: A Sunny-Hued Kitchen in Copenhagen for an Art Director

Margot spotted this sunny Copenhagen kitchen on Instagram not long ago; it belongs to Michael Dansk, who turned to Copenhagen/Brooklyn-based Reform to outfit the space using the company’s Basis cabinet fronts with handles in natural oak. Here’s a look:. Photography by Rasmus Dengso Studio, courtesy of Reform.
Electronicsidownloadblog.com

AirPods Max can’t play lossless Apple Music at all, even wired

At this point, Apple’s claim to fame when it comes to lossless audio is just that, technically speaking, Apple Music will support the feature in the near future. What you’ll use to listen to that audio is a bit of a mystery, as far as Apple’s own ecosystem is concerned.
Lifestylemomeefriendsli.com

BOX CANDIY® by Handstand Kitchen®

Handstand Kitchen® has a new line of craft sets called BOX CANDIY® !. “The ever-growing BOX CANDIY collection offers original and engaging projects for kids ages 6 and up, from glitter & foil art to terrariums, night lights, origami, art deco, watercolors, lanterns and more!”. We love these art sets...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

11 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Wireless, waterproof and portable

Summer is on the horizon. We’re emerging from our homes, blinking in the sunlight and taking our first tentative steps into the great outdoors. Bereft of anything to discuss, we sit in total silence with friends, unsure of what to do or say. Luckily, music can help fill the gaps in conversation, at least until we all learn how to socialise again. But how best to listen?We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely. Once you’ve made that decision, a more important question arises: which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect...
Electronicsmusictech.net

Best headphones to buy in 2021: 10 best Bluetooth headphones

For many listeners, Bluetooth is now the default route for delivering pristine audio to your headphones. The benefits of Bluetooth cans now far exceed those of their wired predecessors thanks to the increased fidelity of new compression standards such as aptX and Sony’s LDAC, the control over other functions of your phone, and the prevalence of smart active noise-cancelling. But with a marketplace rife with next-level promises, the options can be bewildering.