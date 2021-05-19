The AfterShokz Aeropex Are Great for the Kitchen and Staying Alert

Cooking is a passion of mine and I like to use that time to catch up on podcasts. Maybe it’s a symptom of the always-on mentality of today, but this is a good time for me to make progress on my podcast backlog. On days when my chef’s knife feels like a weight rather than a tool, being able to listen to a podcast is all the motivation I need. And when I’ve let the dishes pile up, the excuse of a great episode is all that’s between me and a clean kitchen.