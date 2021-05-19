newsbreak-logo
High Wind Watch issued for Castle Country, San Rafael Swell, Western Canyonlands by NWS

 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Castle Country; San Rafael Swell; Western Canyonlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. Patchy areas of blowing dust possible. * WHERE...Castle Country, San Rafael Swell and Western Canyonlands. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday. For the High Wind Watch, from Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy areas of blowing dust may result in localized visibility restrictions.

