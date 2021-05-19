Wind Advisory issued for Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell, Western Uinta Basin by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-20 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; Western Uinta Basin WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For both Wind Advisories, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Patchy areas of blowing dust possible. * WHERE...Western Uinta Basin and Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, from noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday. For the second Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel may be difficult for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy areas of blowing dust may result in localized visibility restrictions. Lake Powell will see higher waves and difficult boating conditions.alerts.weather.gov