Wind Advisory issued for Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell, Western Uinta Basin by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; Western Uinta Basin WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For both Wind Advisories, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Patchy areas of blowing dust possible. * WHERE...Western Uinta Basin and Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, from noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday. For the second Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel may be difficult for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy areas of blowing dust may result in localized visibility restrictions. Lake Powell will see higher waves and difficult boating conditions.

Special Weather Statement issued for Bryce Canyon Country, South Central Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; South Central Utah SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD AND NORTHWESTERN KANE COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM MDT At 108 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Bryce Canyon National Park, or 29 miles west of Escalante...moving southwest at 5 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Bryce Canyon National Park, Tropic, Cannonville and Rubys Inn. This includes Utah Route 12 between mile markers 14 and 24.
Red Flag Warning issued for Color Country West Desert, Grand Staircase, Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a potential for critical fire weather conditions. Continue to monitor for the latest forecasts and for possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Color Country West Desert; Grand Staircase; Mojave Desert RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 495, 497, AND 498 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 495, 497, AND 498 The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM Wednesday to 9 PM MDT Thursday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 495 Color Country West Desert, Fire Weather Zone 497 Mojave Desert and Fire Weather Zone 498 Grand Staircase. * TIMING...Winds will be the strongest from noon until early evening Wednesday and Thursday with winds relaxing during the nighttime hours. * WINDS...South southwest winds 15-20 mph with gusts over 30 mph on Wednesday and 20-25 mph with gusts to 35-45 mph Thursday and potentially Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Near 10 percent Wednesday and Thursday, and likely below 15 percent Friday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Special Weather Statement issued for Wasatch Back, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm is capable of producing a significant amount of hail. Hail may accumulate on area roads resulting in dangerous travel conditions. Target Area: Wasatch Back; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Western Uinta Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN WASATCH AND SOUTHWESTERN SUMMIT COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM MDT At 154 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Francis, or 9 miles northeast of Heber City...moving west at 10 mph. Penny to nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Park City, Heber City, Heber, Kamas, Francis, Daniel, Wasatch Mountain State Park, Samak, Timber Lakes, Midway, Charleston, Deer Creek State Park, Woodland, Hailstone and Jordanelle Reservoir. This includes the following highways US Route 40 between mile markers 8 and 20. Utah Route 35 between mile markers 0 and 7. Mirror Lake Highway between mile markers 2 and 6.
Red Flag Warning issued for Grand Staircase by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Grand Staircase RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 498 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 498 Grand Staircase. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Grand Staircase, Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a potential for critical fire weather conditions. Continue to monitor for the latest forecasts and for possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Grand Staircase; Mojave Desert FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 497 AND 498 The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 497 Mojave Desert and Fire Weather Zone 498 Grand Staircase. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Drought is severely impacting reservoirs

Dry, dry, dry sums up the local weather in San Juan County after another dryer-than-normal month. Blanding had only 0.01" of precipitation in the month of April, with Bluff not far behind at 0.05" and Monticello at 0.08". The average precipitation for April, generally one of the driest months of the year, is 0.74" in Blanding, 0.47" in Bluff, and 0.86" in Monticello.