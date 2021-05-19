Wind Advisory issued for Southwest Utah, Western Millard and Juab Counties by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Southwest Utah; Western Millard and Juab Counties HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Patchy areas of blowing dust possible. * WHERE...Western Millard and Juab Counties and Southwest Utah. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust will result in areas of limited visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very strong cross winds expected on portions of US-50, SR-21, and on I-15 at Hamilton`s Fort just south of Cedar City.alerts.weather.gov