Wind Advisory issued for Southwest Utah, Western Millard and Juab Counties by NWS

weather.gov
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Southwest Utah; Western Millard and Juab Counties HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Patchy areas of blowing dust possible. * WHERE...Western Millard and Juab Counties and Southwest Utah. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust will result in areas of limited visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very strong cross winds expected on portions of US-50, SR-21, and on I-15 at Hamilton`s Fort just south of Cedar City.

alerts.weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Color Country West Desert, Grand Staircase, Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a potential for critical fire weather conditions. Continue to monitor for the latest forecasts and for possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Color Country West Desert; Grand Staircase; Mojave Desert RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 495, 497, AND 498 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 495, 497, AND 498 The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM Wednesday to 9 PM MDT Thursday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 495 Color Country West Desert, Fire Weather Zone 497 Mojave Desert and Fire Weather Zone 498 Grand Staircase. * TIMING...Winds will be the strongest from noon until early evening Wednesday and Thursday with winds relaxing during the nighttime hours. * WINDS...South southwest winds 15-20 mph with gusts over 30 mph on Wednesday and 20-25 mph with gusts to 35-45 mph Thursday and potentially Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Near 10 percent Wednesday and Thursday, and likely below 15 percent Friday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Red Flag Warning issued for Color Country West Desert, Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Color Country West Desert; Mojave Desert RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 495 AND 497 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 495 Color Country West Desert and Fire Weather Zone 497 Mojave Desert. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.