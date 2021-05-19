Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Juab, Millard Counties, Lower Washington County by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-20 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Juab, Millard Counties; Lower Washington County; Zion National Park WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Patchy areas of blowing dust possible. * WHERE...Eastern Juab/Millard Counties, Zion National Park and Lower Washington County. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel may be difficult for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy areas of blowing dust may result in localized visibility restrictions.alerts.weather.gov