Amazing Deals with This Week’s Joyus Boutique

Sadie Murray is back with this week’s amazing deals with Joyus Boutique.

Summer is around the corner, which means the weather is warming up! To help you beat the heat, this week’s Joyus Boutique includes a personal air conditioner that will keep you cool anywhere. Next up, this LED light treatment mask deeply penetrates the skin for a glowing complexion, giving you spa-level skin care at home. Lastly, save almost 50 percent off on a set of best-selling conversation-starting corner lamps — perfect for minimalists or anyone living in a small space. Take a closer look!

All products are available for a limited time at Joyus.com/ExtraTV. Happy shopping!