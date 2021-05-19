Wind Advisory issued for Bryce Canyon Country, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Sevier Valley; South Central Utah; Upper Sevier River Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For both Wind Advisories, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Patchy areas of blowing dust possible. * WHERE...Sevier Valley, Upper Sevier River Valleys, Bryce Canyon Country, South Central Utah and Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, from noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday. For the second Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel may be difficult for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy areas of blowing dust may result in localized visibility restrictions.alerts.weather.gov