Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Marble and Glen Canyons; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Western Mogollon Rim; White Mountains; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Much of northern Arizona including Yavapai, Navajo, and Apache counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds are expected to decrease in intensity for lower elevations and valley locations Thursday night into early Friday morning before increasing once again by early Friday afternoon. Winds will remain gusty overnight for wind prone areas.