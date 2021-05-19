newsbreak-logo
Garfield County, UT

Wind Advisory issued for Bryce Canyon Country, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Sevier Valley; South Central Utah; Upper Sevier River Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For both Wind Advisories, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Patchy areas of blowing dust possible. * WHERE...Sevier Valley, Upper Sevier River Valleys, Bryce Canyon Country, South Central Utah and Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, from noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday. For the second Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel may be difficult for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy areas of blowing dust may result in localized visibility restrictions.

alerts.weather.gov
Garfield County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bryce Canyon Country, South Central Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; South Central Utah SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD AND NORTHWESTERN KANE COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM MDT At 108 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Bryce Canyon National Park, or 29 miles west of Escalante...moving southwest at 5 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Bryce Canyon National Park, Tropic, Cannonville and Rubys Inn. This includes Utah Route 12 between mile markers 14 and 24.
Beaver County, UTweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Color Country West Desert, Grand Staircase, Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a potential for critical fire weather conditions. Continue to monitor for the latest forecasts and for possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Color Country West Desert; Grand Staircase; Mojave Desert RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 495, 497, AND 498 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 495, 497, AND 498 The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM Wednesday to 9 PM MDT Thursday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 495 Color Country West Desert, Fire Weather Zone 497 Mojave Desert and Fire Weather Zone 498 Grand Staircase. * TIMING...Winds will be the strongest from noon until early evening Wednesday and Thursday with winds relaxing during the nighttime hours. * WINDS...South southwest winds 15-20 mph with gusts over 30 mph on Wednesday and 20-25 mph with gusts to 35-45 mph Thursday and potentially Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Near 10 percent Wednesday and Thursday, and likely below 15 percent Friday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Environmentweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Grand Staircase by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Grand Staircase RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 498 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 498 Grand Staircase. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.