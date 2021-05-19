Wisconsin remains a priority state for redistricting

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin remains a priority state for a Democratic group focused on redistricting that is backed by former President Barack Obama, even though Republicans can’t draw and enact whatever maps they want like they did 10 years ago. Eric Holder, Obama’s former attorney general who runs the...

May 16—Gov. Tony Evers said he expects the next decade of Wisconsin's elections to be decided in court. While defending against allegations of gerrymandering over the past decade, the Wisconsin Republicans who have the power and the votes to draw legislative maps — that is, to decide the boundaries of each Assembly and state Senate district — are preparing for the court fight.
The conservative majority dominating the U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to take up a Mississippi abortion case and the move has sparked fears among women’s health advocates that this decision signals the beginning of the end of legal abortions. If the court overturns Roe v. Wade, abortion will become a...
(The Center Square) – Police reform in Wisconsin is set to take its next big step this week. The Assembly’s Committee on Government Accountability and Oversight will hear four police reform proposals Tuesday afternoon. All four are from Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine. “These are not feel-good bills,” Wanggaard told The...
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s time for Wisconsin’s ginseng growers to have their turn at electing members for their check-off promotional board. Nominees have been named and ballots have are being distributed for the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election. Three candidates for three seats on the board are Joe Heil of Edgar, David Schumacher of Marathon and Meilyn V. Xiong of Wausau. Write-in candidates also may be considered. Ballots must be returned to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection by June 15, via mail or e-mail. Wisconsin ginseng growers who don’t receive a ballot by May 22 should contact the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which oversees state check-off promotional board elections.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A top Wisconsin Department of Justice administrator filed a federal complaint alleging that she's being underpaid and harassed at work because she's a Black woman. DOJ Division of Law Enforcement Services Administrator Tina Virgil filed the complaint on April 16 with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity...
MADISON – Dairy farmers in eight Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB) districts have until Saturday to vote on the board of cirectors candidates in their respective district. The following candidates are certified as eligible for election and listed on the ballot:. District 2 – Florence, Forest, Langlade, Marinette, Oconto, and...
MILWAUKEE — Get the latest information on the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Wisconsin and resources to keep you and your family safe and prepared. At least 4,921,930 vaccines have been administered as of Wednesday. At least 607,138 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. 106,451...
The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. During this challenging year, Wisconsin dairy farmers were deemed essential workers, committed to their communities by working every day to provide nutritious dairy products to help feed Americans, and this June is the time to honor them during National Dairy Month.