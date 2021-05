Congress finally heard from key Cabinet-level witnesses this week concerning the assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. While the hearing shed light on events related to the attack, it also showed, once again, weaknesses in having Congress lead such an important public inquiry. Republicans on the House Oversight and Reform Committee demonstrated that many in the party are more interested in advancing falsehoods about the 2020 election and Jan. 6 than they are about getting to the truth.